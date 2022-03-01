ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Nursing Times – Marketing Solutions

Nursing Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur range of sponsorship products is designed to create informative, engaging and educational content...

www.nursingtimes.net

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 digital tools hospitals are using to save nurses' time

Research suggests hospitals that invest in nurse burnout reduction programs may see less burnout-attributed nurse turnover and associated costs. Here are five health systems that used technology to improve workflows:. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health developed an artificial intelligence tool it will use to schedule its more than 10,000 nurses....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Wyoming News

Time on the market

When searching for a home to purchase, the time on market, which is the measurement for how long a property has been listed for sale, is an important metric. The time on market is typically shown as the number of days the home has been on the market without an accepted offer and it can be a good indicator of how desirable a property is to other buyers. For example, if a home has been listed for much longer than comparable properties in the area or neighborhood, it may indicate that the home is less desirable for one reason or another. It could be that the price point is too high compared to other similar properties, it could be a sign of a buyer’s market, or it could indicate a deal-breaker issue with the home. If a home has spent a long time on the market in a seller’s market, it could signal to the buyer that they may be able to offer a lower price for the property—as the seller may be willing to make more concessions to make the sale.
REAL ESTATE
FOX2now.com

Compass Retirement Solutions guide clients on best time to take social security

ST. LOUIS – What you don’t know, you don’t know, but Compass Retirement Solutions are experts at protecting your blind side. Let them come up with a game plan to get you to the retirement endzone. Today we learned about social security, and there’s a strategy on when to take it. At Compass Retirement Solutions they really do care about your future. Let them help.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Times
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy