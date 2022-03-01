ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trehafod: Helicopter crew rescues four children from river

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour children were winched to safety after becoming stranded on a river. Emergency services...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Pensioner killed after being blown off feet as helicopter landed at hospital

An 87-year-old woman has died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital.Another woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with a broken pelvis after her car door was blown shut in the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.The force said a coastguard helicopter carrying a casualty from an earlier separate incident on Friday was landing at the helipad at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, at around 11.20am.Police said it is believed the “down draft” caused the 87-year-old, from the Plymouth area, to be blown over as she walked on a nearby footpath. It also blew the door...
ACCIDENTS
WDTN

Harrison Twp. Fire crews rescue cat from burning home

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Harrison Township Fire crews rescued a woman’s pet from a house fire Friday morning. Around 7:30 am, crews arrived on the scene of a two-story house fire on Poplar Road. The building showed heavy smoke, and crews quickly set to knocking down the blaze. Harrison Township Fire Department said that […]
ACCIDENTS
WTGS

Pilot rescued from plane crash in Savannah Back River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A pilot was rescued Saturday morning after crashing a plane into the Savannah Back River and was able to escape without injuries. The Savannah Fire Department's Marine One unit and the U.S. Coast Guard responded and said everyone was OK. Officials said a Piper Cherokee,...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Bank#Accident#Helicopter
Portsmouth Daily Times

21-year-old male rescued from Scioto River

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his Emergency Communications Center received a call at 6:32 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, of a male that was stranded on a log in the floodwaters of the Scioto River on State Route 104 at State Route 348. Deputies...
LUCASVILLE, OH
KWQC

Teenage girl dies in overnight vehicle crash

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A Moline teenager died Saturday night after the car she was in crashed into a tree, say police. According to the Moline Police Department, someone called and reported seeing a car with lights on in the trees around the 1400 block of 35th avenue around 9:47 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
Miami Herald

Parents left 2-year-old child alone in freezing car to go skiing, Vermont police say

Two people are facing criminal charges after police in Vermont say they left their child alone in a freezing car to go skiing. The Killington Police Department says it received reports of the unattended child on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Killington Resort, which describes itself as a “four-season destination on 3,000 acres in the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains.”
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
KRDO News Channel 13

2nd child dies following crash on Highway 50, victims identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office confirmed Thursday that the third victim who was flown to a hospital following a serious crash on Highway 50 earlier this week has died. The coroner's office identified the three people who were killed in a crash near Hwy 50 and 36th Lane, just east of The post 2nd child dies following crash on Highway 50, victims identified appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
MotorBiscuit

‘Mutant Superhuman’ Has Body That Survives High-Speed Car Crash

In recent years, technologies greatly improved the safety of cars, lessening your chances of getting injured or killed in a car accident. These safety technologies are not foolproof, though. The human body still faces biological and physiological limitations. However, in Australia, a group of car crash specialists, an artist, and a doctor imagined what it would be like if this were not the case. They created a “mutant superhuman” with a body that could theoretically survive a high-speed car crash.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

