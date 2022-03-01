Trehafod: Helicopter crew rescues four children from river

An 87-year-old woman has died after being blown over as a helicopter landed at a hospital.Another woman, aged in her 80s, is in hospital with a broken pelvis after her car door was blown shut in the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police said.The force said a coastguard helicopter carrying a casualty from an earlier separate incident on Friday was landing at the helipad at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, at around 11.20am.Police said it is believed the “down draft” caused the 87-year-old, from the Plymouth area, to be blown over as she walked on a nearby footpath. It also blew the door...

