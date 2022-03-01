Neil Berg brings his company of extraordinary Broadway stars in '112 Years of Broadway'

Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brings his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to Sarasota in an all new show with "112 Years of Broadway" at 7:30 p.m. March 9.

"112 Years of Broadway" recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as "The Phantom of the Opera," "Les Miserables" and "Escape to Margaritaville."

These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows. Outstanding entertainers, complimented by top-notch musicians; each singer and musician is an accomplished star in their own right and when that kind of talent blends together it makes for an enchanting evening of “Broadway Heaven” not to be missed.

The most successful touring Broadway concert will include performers Brook Wood, Kareema Khouri, Matthew Sims, Joey Calveri, Justin Mortelliti, Richard Todd Adams and Rebecca Pilcher. Musical director and pianist Berg will also be joined by drummer and percussionist Roger Cohen, bassist Abraham Saenz, guitarist Mike Wilson and keyboardist Jeremy Beck.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is at 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org or by calling the box office at 941-263-6799.