Lancaster, OH

Disbennett Wealth Management moves to larger building, owner cites growth as reason

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 5 days ago
CARROLL — Disbennett Wealth Management Group recently relocated from Lancaster to a brand-new building at 4660 Old Columbus Road NW.

"The No. 1 reason was we ran out of room," owner and financial advisor Chad Disbennett said. "I'd been looking for a location for quite a while, actually, for probably a couple years. I was looking for a place to either buy or build. We found this property here that Lancaster Sports Cycle was selling."

The company moved into the new building during the first week of January. The previous Lancaster location was at 163 E. Fifth Ave.

The 4,400-square-foot building includes an education center and a state-of-the-art conference room, along with a tax business wing, tenant office space, and room for future growth. It has a lodge theme with some rooms featuring large sliding barn doors for a rustic feel. The building also features a hallway dedicated to Ohio State football with Buckeye-related pictures lining the wall.

"I love the location where we are," Disbennett said. "It gives us the ability to service and take care of a wider range of clients. The big thing is it gives us the ability to continue to grow so we can continue to add more and more things to the people we serve."

Disbennett said there is enough room on the property to build another building should the business grow to present that need.

"I built it with an eye of the future in that we could continue to expand and offer services," Disbennett said. "The hope is to offers services not just for clients, but for advisors as part of our coaching business to advisors across the U.S."

Disbennett formed his company in 2009 and has also authored books on finances.

He said the new spot near U.S. 33 allows the business to remain close to Lancaster, but also makes it easier for his clients in areas like Pickerington, Canal Winchester and Columbus to get to.

"We were kind of at capacity at the old building, so as we look to expand and offer more services, we now have the ability to add up to 12 more employees without needing any additional space," Disbennett said.

As for the present, he said all has gone well with the move.

"We've got plenty of parking," Disbennett said. "The building is fantastic. The builder did a great job and has been easy to work with, which was Drummond Construction right in Lancaster. That's another thing I wanted to do was keep the people building the building local."

jbarron@gannett.com

740-304-9296

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

