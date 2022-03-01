ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close To Home Tuesday Morning Forecast 03/01/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Wilson County Source
 5 days ago

Happy March!! We are finally heading into the spring like months, which means some sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the way for Middle Tennessee.

For Tuesday, expect more sunny skies

Highs for the day will be in the 60s.

Nashville – 68

Clarksville – 66

Murfreesboro – 64

