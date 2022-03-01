ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WATCH: Video shows moment gas station bursts into flames during arrest

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy and a suspect are still in a hospital after a fire at an Orange County gas station.

A video shows one person rolling on the ground to put out the flames.

Four people were burned on Sunday after deputies confronted a man while he was pumping gas.

The deputies involved are David Crawford, Christopher Koffinas and Ben Maclean.

Crawford was taken to a hospital after the flames erupted. He is still recovering.

Deputies released surveillance video from the Wawa on John Young Parkway and Central Florida Parkway on Monday.

The video starts with the suspect on his motorbike at a gas pump when a deputy ran in and tackled him to the ground. Then, the fireball. Flames were everywhere.

You can see one person rolling around on the ground on fire and another running away on fire as customers watched on.

Some people pulled out their smartphones while others had more pressing priorities.

A man nearby was seen pulling several children out of his SUV and running them to safety.

A report Eyewitness News obtained from Orange County Fire Rescue shows four people were burned.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the deputies involved are David Crawford, Christopher Koffinas and Ben Maclean.

One deputy was severely burned from his knees down. Another deputy suffered minor burns.

The suspect, 26-year-old John Berreta, was rushed to the hospital with several burns.

Customers at the Wawa said a Taser sparked the flames.

“That was the talk inside the building, that a Taser went off that set off the gas pump,” a witness told Channel 9.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating to see what started the fire and how.

The sheriff’s office is also investigating.

Watch the full video below.

