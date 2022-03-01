ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

By Lewis Duncan
Motorsport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotoGP Unlimited, Amazon’s new eight-part docuseries in the vein of Drive to Survive set for release on 14 March,...

www.motorsport.com

Motorsport.com

How Audi took the Dakar by storm with its hybrid game-changer

Julius Seebach admits he had a lump in his throat when Audi’s ground-breaking RS Q e-tron off-roader rolled away from the startline at the Dakar Rally in January. “Stephane Peterhansel was the first to start as he was the winner last year [in a Mini JCW buggy],” explains the managing director of Audi Sport, “and it was a very emotional moment given the car had only been finished just two hours beforehand.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Rins: Why Suzuki can’t relax despite strong Qatar MotoGP form

Rins ended the opening day of practice at the Qatar GP fastest of all after topping a tight FP2 with a 1m53.432s, with team-mate Joan Mir in third. After a tough 2021 campaign blighted by a lack of development on the bike, Rins only managed one podium in a crash-strewn year while Mir couldn’t defend his title in third in the standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Finding the greatest number two drivers in F1 history

Kevin Turner is Autosport’s Chief Editor. While studying History at the University of York, Kevin began covering UK club events as a freelance reporter for Autosport and Motorsport News. He joined the Autosport staff as Editorial Assistant on the magazine in 2006, winning what is now known as the Motorsport UK Young Journalist of the Year Award. He became National Editor in 2008 and over the next few seasons covered a range of international events, including the Le Mans 24 Hours, as well as the British Touring Car Championship and British GT. Kevin became Features Editor before switching to edit Motorsport News in 2014.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The mechanics behind porpoising in F1 - and how to fix it

If you look at Google’s trend graph for ‘porpoising’, there’s a very steep incline between the past week and the week before. Nobody was interested in the car-bouncing phenomenon named after the dolphin-like marine mammal until Formula 1’s 2022 cars broke cover – thus turning the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya's main straight into a bigger porpoise exhibition than SeaWorld.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

MotoGP Unlimited review: Better than Drive to Survive?

MotoGP Unlimited is the two-wheeled World Championship’s hopes at snaring a new audience and repositioning itself in the mainstream having seen the success Formula 1 has had with Netflix’s Drive to Survive. Until very recently, little was known about MotoGP Unlimited – its name only revealed to the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Five NASCAR Cup teams have crew members ejected at Las Vegas

With Cup practice and qualifying scheduled for Saturday morning, NASCAR conducted pre-qualifying inspection for teams Friday evening. The cars of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Josh Bilicki all failed inspection twice. As a result, each team had a crew member ejected – car chief Robert Smith...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Qatar MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

What time does qualifying for the Qatar MotoGP start?. The qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 18:00pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail international Circuit. Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST.
WORLD
Motorsport.com

Krack: Aston must convince Vettel of its potential for new F1 deal

Krack started work at Aston Martin this week after serving out his notice with BMW, his previous employer. The team is undergoing a management restructuring while also building a new campus adjacent to the existing factory. Krack worked closely with Vettel when he first arrived in F1 with BMW Sauber...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2

The second 45-minute session of the Qatar weekend took place under more representative conditions for the race, as dusk had fallen and the floodlights came on. With the temperatures also cooler, lap time improvements on the combined order were quick to come in as the opening moment ticked away in FP2.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Quartararo “not on real limit” of Yamaha MotoGP bike in Qatar

Quartararo has spent the winter complaining about the lack of development Yamaha has made with its engine, with its top speed deficit from last year remaining. On Friday in Qatar, Quartararo was last on the speed traps and is over 10km/h slower than practice pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki – which has an inline four-cylinder engine like the Yamaha.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Vinales “honestly expected to be at the front” in Qatar qualifying

Vinales won the Qatar GP in 2021 when he rode for Yamaha and is twice a winner at the event. After a strong pre-season on the 2022 Aprilia, Vinales has been off-colour all weekend at Losail and could do no better than 19th on the grid while teammate Aleix Espargaro was fifth – with almost a second splitting the pair.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Race Highlights | 2022 Mexico City E-Prix Round 3

Formula E returned to Mexico City with TAG Heuer Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein on pole position. Could the German driver go on to win his first Formula E race after years of disappointment in Mexico? Or would a world class grid chase him down? Find out here! Watch Formula E racing: http://www.FIAFormulaE.com/Watch Subscribe for more ABB Formula E: http://bit.ly/2QwPZwC Race Tickets: http://bit.ly/2BQtwTc Like Us On Facebook: http://bit.ly/2KUMavM Follow Us On Twitter: http://bit.ly/2APCvlP Follow Us On Instagram: http://bit.ly/2APK1Nj Watch our Instagram Stories: http://bit.ly/2UeiYo4 Welcome to the closest, most intense racing series on the planet. We bring unpredictable wheel-to-wheel combat to the city streets. We race on the streets of the world's most progressive cities, in 5 continents. We take wheel-to-wheel racing to the streets. That means tighter turns, close combat and plenty of unforgiving concrete. Formula E brings racing tech to the road. With major global car brands going head to head, Formula E is more than just a racing series - it's a battle for the future. Our cars, powered by pure electricity, pave the way for the cars of tomorrow. The global electric street racing series. #ChangeAccelerated.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Williams: Albon has "exceeded expectations" in first weeks

Albon lost his Red Bull drive at the end of the 2020 F1 season and rather than being picked up by sister team AlphaTauri, the Anglo-Thai driver instead spent a year outside the category, racing an AF Corse Ferrari in the DTM instead. This year Albon makes his F1 comeback...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Qatar Moto2: Vietti takes dominant win, Lowes snatches third

VR46 rider Vietti was promoted to pole at the end of qualifying on Saturday when original Q2 pacesetter Sam Lowes was demoted to third for exceeding track limits. The Moto2 sophomore converted pole to the holeshot at the start, as new Pons rider Aron Canet moved into second on lap two to give chase on the Italian.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Qatar MotoGP: Bastianini tops FP3 to push Quartararo into Q1

With FP3 being run in the daylight in windier and dustier conditions than Friday, combined time improvements were few and far between on Saturday afternoon. Friday pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki set the early pace in the session with a 1m55.562s, before Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took over with a 1m55.016s.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 drivers confident of adjusting to reduced visibility in 2022 cars

The F1 field got a first chance to properly sample the new cars over three days in Barcelona last week following the overhaul of the technical regulations. The revised aerodynamic designs are set to make it easier for cars to follow each other closely, leading to more on-track action and overtaking.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Gallery: Suzuka Fan Thanks Day makes spectacular return

Over 17,000 spectators descended on the Japanese Grand Prix venue to witness a wide variety of racing car and bikes from both past and present. The highlight of the fan event was a pair of SUPER GT 'dummy races' with 14 GT500 cars, featuring entries from all three manufacturers Honda, Nissan and Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ducati duo “confident” in team’s MotoGP 'hybrid' engine decision

On Thursday night ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Motorsport.com reported that Ducati would not run its full 2022 engine for the season and instead use an updated 2021-spec unit. This was reportedly a decision made by Bagnaia, which has forced Miller into running the same engine as per the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ducati makes bold response to MotoGP engine bombshell

On Thursday evening ahead of the 2022 season beginning with the Qatar Grand Prix, Motorsport.com reported that Bagnaia and factory Ducati teammate Jack Miller had gone back to a 2021-spec engine. In testing in Malaysia Ducati brought three different specification of engine for Bagnaia to test: a 2021, a 2021...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Factory Ducati riders switch to year-old MotoGP engines for 2022

The new campaign begins this weekend in Qatar with the first of a record 21 races, with most of the riders having had just five days of pre-season testing this year. Ducati is expected to be one of the main players in the championship battle in 2022, with Bagnaia coming into the year having finished last year runner-up in the points to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. The Italian marque appeared to make a solid start to the year with its 2022 machine in testing, though its riders noted the power delivery of the new engine was a little bit aggressive.
MOTORSPORTS

