Click here to read the full article. Sam Esmail’s adaptation of Fritz Lang’s classic 1927 film Metropolis finally is coming to the small screen. The streamer has handed a series order to the project, which comes out of the Mr. Robot creator’s massive overall deal at UCP. It will be written and directed entirely by Esmail, who also is behind Starz’s upcoming political drama series Gaslit. 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Metropolis was directed by Lang and written by Thea Von Harbou based on the latter’s 1925 novel. It is set in a futuristic urban dystopia and follows the attempts of Freder, the wealthy son...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO