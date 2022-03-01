ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dutch to cull around 84,000 chickens after bird flu detected

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - Around 47,000 chickens on a farm in the eastern Dutch city of Wageningen will...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Fire halts operations at grain silo in France's Rouen port

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - A fire on Friday halted operations at a silo in Rouen port, France's largest grain export terminal, the company that runs the facility said in a statement. A mechanical incident on an outside conveyor belt in the early afternoon caused a fire to start that...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil to launch national fertilizer plan to stimulate investments -minister

March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil agriculture minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Wednesday that the country will soon launch a national fertilizer plan to stimulate investments in potash and phosphorus mines. In an interview with CNN, Dias said Brazil needs to have a bigger fertilizer production for a "national security...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's current wheat crop condition worst in history - agriculture minister

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China's current wheat crop growing condition this season could be the worst in history, the country's agriculture minister said on Saturday. Tang Renjian, speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the country's annual parliament meeting, said that around one-third of wheat planting in the fall was delayed by half a month, and grain production this year faced huge difficulties. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by William Mallard)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China says to ensure key agricultural products supplies including grains - work report

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will ensure key agricultural products supplies, including grains, this year, according to a government work report released at the start of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will stablise planting acreage of grains and promote expanding output of soybeans and other oilseeds, the report said.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Avian Flu#Culling#Dutch#Amsterdam#Reuters#Wageningen
Agriculture Online

India's Feb sunoil imports fall as war disrupts shipments-dealers

MUMBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - India's sunflower oil imports in February plunged 54% from a month earlier as shipments from the Black Sea region were hit after Russia invaded Ukraine, while palm oil imports in the month fell 15% because of higher prices, three dealers told Reuters. In February 140,000...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Feb. 28

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat, and spring barley sowing progress, covering week 8 ending Feb. 28. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 8 average in France 0 1 6 92 1 Week 7 2022 0 1 6 92 1 Week 8 2021 0 2 11 84 4 WINTER BARLEY Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 8 average in France 0 1 9 89 1 Week 7 2022 0 1 7 91 1 Week 8 2021 0 3 13 81 3 DURUM Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 8 average in France 0 0 11 87 2 Week 7 2022 0 0 10 88 2 Week 8 2021 0 2 10 86 2 SPRING BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 8 average in France 36 Week 7 2022 28 Week 8 2021 47 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin and Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina rains improve soy and corn conditions, grains exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, March 3 (Reuters) - Rains in Argentina's farm belt over recent days have improved conditions for late-planted soybeans and corn that are entering key development stages, the Buenos Aires grains exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. Argentina is the world's top soybean oil and meal exporter, and the no....
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pets
Agriculture Online

Asia Grains-Australian wheat prices climb as Russia-Ukraine war curbs supply

SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - * Prices of Australia wheat being offered in Asia have climbed to new highs this week as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has curbed global supplies, two Singapore-based traders said. * Australian Premium White wheat was quoted at around $450 a tonne, including cost and freight...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

ADM 'evaluating' its Russian operations after Ukraine invasion

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer-Daniels-Midland Co is "evaluating our current investments" in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine and "will announce any decisions at the appropriate time," ADM said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. ADM's small footprint in Russia includes an arm of its...
INDUSTRY
Sand Hills Express

Bird flu detected in small backyard flock in Suffolk County

NEW YORK — Health officials on Long Island say they have detected the bird flu in Suffolk County. It was found among a small backyard flock. The eight birds have been isolated and the property quarantined. Health officials did not give the location or the breed of the bird,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WNDU

Bird flu cases detected at four Indiana farms

(WNDU) - A fourth commercial turkey farm in Indiana is reporting a strain of the avian flu. Lab testing has found a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. This followed another possible case found about five miles away, and two previous cases found in Dubois County.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Agriculture Online

Argentina corn output seen below 48 mln tns amid severe drought -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, March 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 corn crop is now expected to total less than 48 million tonnes, the major Rosario grains exchange said on Friday, as a severe drought slashed yields in the South American agricultural powerhouse. The exchange -- which is headquartered in one of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps by daily limit again on Black Sea supply panic

* Wheat up 40% this week war chokes Black Sea exports * Chicago corn hits highest since 2012, soybeans ease (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, March 4 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped over 6% on Friday to hit their daily trading limit on deepening fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cause massive disruption to supply from two of the world's top grain exporting nations. Overnight news of a fire at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant as Russian forces seized control of the site added to investor jitters, sending share prices sliding. Corn rose to its highest in nearly a decade, as the market also wrestled with the potential loss of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian corn exports. Soybeans edged lower, pressured by improved growing conditions in South America and profit-taking in vegetable oil markets. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up by its 75-cent daily limit, or 6.6%, at $12.09 a bushel, a new 14-year high. The contract had also ended Thursday's session with a 75-cent limit-up rise. So far this week the contract is up 40%. On Euronext, spot March set a new record high for the Paris-based futures market at 401.00 a tonne, reaching the 400-euro threshold for the first time. "The demand for wheat on the physical market in (nearby) delivery is unprecedented, as buyers face delivery defaults for Black Sea origins," consultancy Agritel said. With Ukrainian ports closed and operators reluctant to trade Russian wheat in the face of Western financial sanctions, buyers are trying to find alternatives. Algeria will allow suppliers to send French wheat in March, overturning a recent exclusion of France in its tenders, due to disruption to Black Sea supply, traders said on Thursday. Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower oil, which competes with soyoil. CBOT corn gained 1.6% to $7.59-1/2 a bushel, after earlier reaching its highest since October 2012 at $7.72. CBOT soybeans edged down 0.5% to $16.58-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said exporters sold 337,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. Some traders predict the Ukraine conflict could shift up to 300 million bushels (7.6 million tonnes) of additional corn demand to the United States, said Karl Setzer, a commodity risk analyst for AgriVisor. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is studying whether waiving biofuel blending mandates could help offset a surge in prices for food ingredients such as corn and soyoil, sources said. Prices at 1003 GMT Last Change Pct Move End Ytd Pct 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1209.00 75.00 6.61 770.75 56.86 CBOT corn 759.50 11.75 1.57 593.25 28.02 CBOT soy 1658.75 -9.00 -0.54 1339.25 23.86 Paris wheat 385.25 19.00 5.19 276.75 39.21 Paris rape 809.50 -0.25 -0.03 754.00 7.36 WTI crude oil 109.25 1.58 1.47 75.21 45.26 Euro/dlr 1.10 -0.01 -0.46 1.1368 -3.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Birds culled after Herefordshire avian flu outbreak

An avian flu outbreak has been identified at a country estate. Herefordshire Council said it was supporting the Eastnor Castle Estate, near Ledbury, and steps had been taken to reduce the spread. David Littlewood, the estate's general manager, said one bird house had been affected and animals there had been...
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

Bird flu detected in New York

The bird flu, or Avian Influenza, was detected in a non-commercial flock of birds on Long Island, New York State officials confirmed on Saturday, February 19. Samples from the flock were taken and tested by Cornell University’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center, which echoed results from tests conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, according to WENY News.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy