ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GazetteXtra

State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin Monday

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O64gq_0eS9sbBq00

JANESVILLE

Although the Interstate 90/39 expansion project wrapped up last fall, anyone traveling along the U.S. Highway 14/Humes Road corridor on Janesville’s northeast side soon will contend with another tear-up that will run from mid-March through October.

It comes with more road closures and detours.

The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that its slated rebuild of Highway 14 starts March 14.

It is considered the final set of highway upgrades tied to the Janesville leg of the I-90/39 expansion.

The stretch of Humes Road that will be rebuilt runs from Milton Avenue to Deerfield Drive. The work will bring months of full closures and single-lane closures to a half-mile stretch where multiple grocery stores and chain retailers are located.

The DOT had planned the upcoming work to dovetail with the completion of the Interstate expansion and a rebuild of both the Highway 14 and Highway 26 Interstate interchanges.

The $11.6 million overhaul is sweeping. It includes landscaping; new curbs, gutters and storm sewer infrastructure; “offset turn lanes” at intersections; and new traffic signals and sidewalks and shared-use paths on either side of Humes Road, the DOT said.

The DOT said an initial hard closure of part of Humes Road between Milton Avenue and Pontiac Drive will go in effect March 14 through late August.

Cross streets Pontiac and Lexington drives will remain open to cross Humes Road, with side streets Holiday Drive and Morse Street serving as detour routes to the north and south of sections of Humes Road that will be closed for much of the project.

That detour structure will temporarily shift some local traffic that normally travels along the retail corridor of Humes Road to residential neighborhoods south, along Pontiac and Lexington drives.

Farther east, between Pontiac and Deerfield drives, the DOT plans to trim traffic to one lane in each direction during parts of the project in a rework that starts on the north lanes and eventually shifts to the south lanes.

Comments / 1

Related
GazetteXtra

A car crash in Rock County Thursday afternoon resulted in the fatality of a Prairie du Chen male.

A car crash in Rock County Thursday afternoon resulted in the fatality of a Prairie du Chen male. According to a Friday evening release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the accident occurred on the northbound lane of Interstate 39 near Janesville. The crash was the result of a single vehicle — carrying a driver and passenger — veering off the roadway of the interstate. The driver then traveled onto the right shoulder before striking a barrier, according to a sergeant at the state patrol’s Southwest Region DeForest Post. Wisconsin State patrol officers responded to the crash and an unidentified 48-year-old male driver “succumbed” to his injuries, the release stated, ultimately leading to his death. Further details, including the condition of the passenger, were not immediately available as the accident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The deceased driver’s name is also unavailable, pending notification of his family.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville City Council candidates forum breaks ice by talking ice arena

JANESVILLE At a livestreamed, virtual candidates forum hosted by the Westgate Corridor business group Thursday night, Janesville City Council incumbents Paul Williams and Paul Benson had their first meet-up with newcomers Brian Bridges, Aaron Burdick, Thomas Lepinski, Steph Meiklejohn and Richard Neeno. The seven candidates all are pursuing three open seats on the council in the April election. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville

JANESVILLE The renovation is on. Or at least, the demolition part of it is. Anyone crossing through one of Janesville’s busiest retail grocery corridors—Humes Road and Lexington Drive—has seen the first signs of change at a former big-box retailer where a national grocery chain plans to open a store on the city’s retail-packed northeast side. ...
GazetteXtra

The lights on Janesville's downtown bridges are about more than blue and yellow; they're about love

JANESVILLE They’re blue and they’re yellow. By now, we know what that means. They’re the colors of the flag of Ukraine, the European nation being torn by war and battered by a massive invasion by the Russian military. That invasion is sure to have killed human beings who, prior to the invasion, had no part in whatever political machinations led to the conflict. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Road Work#North And South#Traffic Signals#Uban Construction#Highway 14#Dot#Pontiac
GazetteXtra

Apartment fire displaces six in Beloit

BELOIT No injuries were reported and six people were displaced after an apartment fire Wednesday morning on Sixth Street, according to the Beloit Fire Department. Fire crews responded at about 6:50 a.m. to a five-unit apartment in the 1200 block of Sixth Street for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from one of the units. The fire was knocked down quickly, the department said. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is assisting those displaced by the fire. A damage estimate and possible cause is not yet known, with the fire under investigation by the Beloit Police Department and Beloit Fire Department.
BELOIT, WI
GazetteXtra

Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday identified a Janesville man who died in a workplace accident in Madison on Tuesday. Dustin L. Gurney, 38, died during a tree-trimming operation near the intersection of Broadway and Hoboken Road at about 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to a medical examiner's news release. Gurney was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the accident, according to the release. The company involved was not identified in the news release and whether Gurney was an employee. The death remains under investigation by Madison police and the medical examiner's office.
MADISON, WI
GazetteXtra

Milton School Board to no longer discuss COVID-19 safety plan at meetings

MILTON The Milton School Board will no longer regularly discuss the district’s COVID-19 safety plan at its meetings. The board voted unanimously Monday night to discuss the plan only if major changes in local COVID-19 data occur. The motion also included an end to required masking on student transportation, effective Tuesday. Superintendent Rich Dahman said...
MILTON, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
949
Followers
747
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy