State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin Monday

JANESVILLE

Although the Interstate 90/39 expansion project wrapped up last fall, anyone traveling along the U.S. Highway 14/Humes Road corridor on Janesville’s northeast side soon will contend with another tear-up that will run from mid-March through October.

It comes with more road closures and detours.

The state Department of Transportation announced Monday that its slated rebuild of Highway 14 starts March 14.

It is considered the final set of highway upgrades tied to the Janesville leg of the I-90/39 expansion.

The stretch of Humes Road that will be rebuilt runs from Milton Avenue to Deerfield Drive. The work will bring months of full closures and single-lane closures to a half-mile stretch where multiple grocery stores and chain retailers are located.

The DOT had planned the upcoming work to dovetail with the completion of the Interstate expansion and a rebuild of both the Highway 14 and Highway 26 Interstate interchanges.

The $11.6 million overhaul is sweeping. It includes landscaping; new curbs, gutters and storm sewer infrastructure; “offset turn lanes” at intersections; and new traffic signals and sidewalks and shared-use paths on either side of Humes Road, the DOT said.

The DOT said an initial hard closure of part of Humes Road between Milton Avenue and Pontiac Drive will go in effect March 14 through late August.

Cross streets Pontiac and Lexington drives will remain open to cross Humes Road, with side streets Holiday Drive and Morse Street serving as detour routes to the north and south of sections of Humes Road that will be closed for much of the project.

That detour structure will temporarily shift some local traffic that normally travels along the retail corridor of Humes Road to residential neighborhoods south, along Pontiac and Lexington drives.

Farther east, between Pontiac and Deerfield drives, the DOT plans to trim traffic to one lane in each direction during parts of the project in a rework that starts on the north lanes and eventually shifts to the south lanes.