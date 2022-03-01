ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County issues new mask guidance as COVID-19 trends downward

By By Austin Montgomery Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZLOJb_0eS9sXbo00

Residents in Rock County can “take a break from mask-wearing in most situations” after the Rock County Public Health Department announced updated guidance Monday based on new federal guidelines COVID-19 masking guidelines.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for wearing masks in indoor settings. The guidance uses risk levels based on a combination of data including hospitalizations, hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and overall new case rates in a community. Based on these and other factors, the CDC assigns a low, medium or high risk level to counties nationwide. Rock County on Monday was listed as “medium” risk.

“The new CDC metrics for COVID-19 community transmission are a great tool for us to continue to adjust our recommendations based on positive cases as well as the severity of illness,” Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said.

People at high risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk to their health care providers to see if they should continue to wear a mask or follow other increased prevention measures. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the disease or has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports. People should also continue to follow any mask requirements in place at health care facilities and businesses. In addition, anyone can choose to wear a mask anytime based on a person’s personal risk or comfort level, Harwood said.

The type of mask that provides the best protection to the wearer, even when others are not masking, is one that has the best fit and filtration. In many cases, this would be an N95 or KN95 mask.

Harwood said Monday that over the past several weeks, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Rock County have decreased and continue to be on a “downward trend.”

Masks also will no longer be required at all county-owned facilities in Rock County starting today.

Federal mask requirements will remain in place at the Rock Haven skilled care facility and for the Human Services Department’s specialized transit program. The Rock County Board passed a resolution Aug. 12, 2021, that reinstated a face covering requirement for all county staff and visitors to county facilities.

“I want to thank visitors to county facilities and all county staff for abiding by the face covering requirement over the last six months,” Rock County Board Chairman Rich Bostwick said. “These actions, during the height of the delta and omicron variants, were vital to keeping county residents and staff safe and healthy.”

In Beloit, city employees and contractors/vendors are required to continue wearing face coverings indoors at this time.

“The City of Beloit wants to ensure there are no unintended consequences in our community prior to further changing our workplace safety policies. Any future changes will be clearly communicated in the coming weeks,” a city news release states.

Comments / 1

Related
GazetteXtra

Public health officials hail 'bright' outlook as pandemic guidelines loosen

JANESVILLE As the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic nears, Rock County public health officials say there’s reason for optimism heading into the spring and summer as case rates and hospitalizations remain low. During a media briefing Thursday, Rock County epidemiologist Nick Zupan reported the county was seeing significant declines in cases and hospitalizations after the omicron wave. ...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville Police Department names records clerk its Civilian Employee of the Year

To protect and serve is not a credo exclusively reserved for those who wear the badge in law enforcement. Some of the unsung heroes at police stations work behind desks and are dressed in civilian clothes. During the Janesville Police Department’s awards ceremony last night, Rachael Anthoney received honors for her work as a records clerk. In her fourth year with the department, she is among 19 other members of local law enforcement who were honored for their service in the community. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

Cities of Janesville, Milton drops masking requirements in municipal buildings

JANESVILLE Effective Tuesday, the city of Janesville repealed its face masking policy in City Hall and other city-owned buildings. The city in a decision released Tuesday said visitors no longer will be required to wear a mask or face covering in city buildings. The move comes as a growing number of municipalities and school districts...
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater will permit mask choice starting March 1

WHITEWATER Campus officials say they’re wading into mask choice on both the Whitewater and Janesville campuses of UW-Whitewater in a move set to roll out Tuesday, March 1. UW-Whitewater’s Emergency Operations Committee on Friday announced a chancellor’s order to repeal a campuswide, universal face covering order that has been in place for months at the university during the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
WHITEWATER, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Government
City
Beloit, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
GazetteXtra

New Rock County farming coalition hosts forum on $33K soil and water grant

JANESVILLE A new local farmers coalition, Farmers on the Rock, is hosting an informational meeting next month about a grant that will fuel community well-testing and help encourage farming practices that improve soil and water quality. Farmers on the Rock plans the event at 11:30 a.m. March 10 at 4239 E. County O in Janesville. It’s described as the group’s inaugural meeting and an informational “roadmap” to how the group plans to use a $33,600 matching grant from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The event will include statements by DATCP secretary Randy Romanski. Lunch is included, and those interested can RSVP by emailing FarmersOn TheRock@gmail.com.
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
949
Followers
747
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy