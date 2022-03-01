Rock County issues new mask guidance as COVID-19 trends downward

Residents in Rock County can “take a break from mask-wearing in most situations” after the Rock County Public Health Department announced updated guidance Monday based on new federal guidelines COVID-19 masking guidelines.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for wearing masks in indoor settings. The guidance uses risk levels based on a combination of data including hospitalizations, hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and overall new case rates in a community. Based on these and other factors, the CDC assigns a low, medium or high risk level to counties nationwide. Rock County on Monday was listed as “medium” risk.

“The new CDC metrics for COVID-19 community transmission are a great tool for us to continue to adjust our recommendations based on positive cases as well as the severity of illness,” Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said.

People at high risk for severe disease are encouraged to talk to their health care providers to see if they should continue to wear a mask or follow other increased prevention measures. Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive for the disease or has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 should continue to wear a mask.

Masks are still required on public transportation and in transportation hubs such as airports. People should also continue to follow any mask requirements in place at health care facilities and businesses. In addition, anyone can choose to wear a mask anytime based on a person’s personal risk or comfort level, Harwood said.

The type of mask that provides the best protection to the wearer, even when others are not masking, is one that has the best fit and filtration. In many cases, this would be an N95 or KN95 mask.

Harwood said Monday that over the past several weeks, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Rock County have decreased and continue to be on a “downward trend.”

Masks also will no longer be required at all county-owned facilities in Rock County starting today.

Federal mask requirements will remain in place at the Rock Haven skilled care facility and for the Human Services Department’s specialized transit program. The Rock County Board passed a resolution Aug. 12, 2021, that reinstated a face covering requirement for all county staff and visitors to county facilities.

“I want to thank visitors to county facilities and all county staff for abiding by the face covering requirement over the last six months,” Rock County Board Chairman Rich Bostwick said. “These actions, during the height of the delta and omicron variants, were vital to keeping county residents and staff safe and healthy.”

In Beloit, city employees and contractors/vendors are required to continue wearing face coverings indoors at this time.

“The City of Beloit wants to ensure there are no unintended consequences in our community prior to further changing our workplace safety policies. Any future changes will be clearly communicated in the coming weeks,” a city news release states.