Milton School Board to no longer discuss COVID-19 safety plan at meetings

MILTON

The Milton School Board will no longer regularly discuss the district’s COVID-19 safety plan at its meetings.

The board voted unanimously Monday night to discuss the plan only if major changes in local COVID-19 data occur. The motion also included an end to required masking on student transportation, effective Tuesday.

Superintendent Rich Dahman said Friday the district learned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer requires masks on school buses. Dahman noted during his presentation that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Rock County continues to decrease.

As of Friday, 43.1% of Milton students age 5 to 11 were vaccinated, 59.5% of students age 12 to 14 were vaccinated and 78.2% of students age 15 to 18 were vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there were 11 active cases of COVID-19 among Milton students and three active cases of COVID-19 among staff.

The district moved to a mask-recommended policy Feb. 15.