ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Confusion reigns as mask mandate set to end in schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upCeU_0eS9rhWP00

Tomorrow is the big day when New York State will be lifting its mask mandate in your classrooms, but Hudson Valley school district officials are figuring out how to move forward.

As of tomorrow masks will be optional in schools across New York state and this is partly due to a drop in COVID-19 numbers and new CDC guidelines. But school districts are still waiting on some guidance from state health officials.

Some are still questioning if masks are only optional in the classroom. There's some confusion about whether or not students still need to wear masks on buses, during athletics, and large gatherings or assemblies.

Some district officials are also asking if this means they can put an end to social distancing policies.

In Newburgh, masks will be optional in the classroom but students must still wear them on the school bus.

State health department officials say they are hoping to release full guidance to schools before masks become optional tomorrow. Gov. Kathy Hochul says there will be a ‘frequently asked questions’ webpage set up. "We are anticipating and looking forward to actual guidance that will hopefully spell out answers to some of those questions," says White Plains Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca.

The school mask mandates have been a hot topic in districts all across the country and it's often become divisive as many parents have been calling for it to end for months while others aren't quite ready.

But perhaps the biggest hurdle now is to try and make everyone feel comfortable. "Please encourage conversations with children and with students to talk about choice, so if a student is wearing a mask or not wearing a mask be respectful of the choice," says Newburgh Schools Superintendent Ed Forgit. "Certainly for folks who wish to continue to wear masks, they're going to be supported and folks who wish to take their masks off they're going to be supported as well," says Ricca.

-----

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Health
City
Newburgh, NY
City
White Plains, NY
Newburgh, NY
Government
City
Yonkers, NY
Newburgh, NY
Education
News 12

Stratford law firm collects medical supplies for Ukraine

A Connecticut law firm is collecting medical supplies for the people of Ukraine. Rosenberg, Whewell & Hite of Stratford are gathering donations for bandages, splints, topical antiseptics and other supplies. Organizers say the materials will be shipped to an organization that distributes relief supplies directly to Humanitarian Aide in Ukraine.
STRATFORD, CT
News 12

Polish American Home in Bayonne collects donations for Ukrainian refugees

The Polish American Home in Bayonne has become a drop-off point for those looking to donate to refugees fleeing Ukraine. The community center is located on West 22nd St. Organizers from the Polish Community Circle of Bayonne are collecting first aid supplies like band-aids, bandages, pain killers and gauze. They say the items will help those who are wounded, especially Ukrainian soldiers. They're also accepting feminine products.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Bus#Newburgh Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 12

Weston firefighters trained on new equipment purchased with grant funds

Weston firefighters are using brand new equipment they recently received training for. The 3M Scott Fire & Safety X3 Pro Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses offer new features to enhance firefighter safety and awareness. This includes the glow-in-the-dark cylinders and gauges. A new grant provided 30 breathing apparatuses, cylinders and facepieces.
WESTON, CT
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy