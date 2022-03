When Richie Koehler reached the Mid-American Conference Tournament final as an unranked 133-pounder in 2021, he punched his ticket to his first NCAA Tournament. This year, Koehler was back in the MAC tournament as the No. 1 seed but with just one allocation for the weight class, reaching the final wasn’t enough. So Koehler made sure to take the extra step needed, claiming the title in Ohio with a 4-1 win over Buffalo’s second-seeded Derek Spann.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO