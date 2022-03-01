Boca Raton Man Arrested, Allegedly Pointed Laser At Aircraft

POLICE: AIMED LASER AT POLICE HELICOPTER.

Anthony Winborn, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man allegedly pointed a laser at an aircraft. That’s illegal. He is now in jail.

Anthony Winborn of the 1200 block of SW 8th Street in Boca Raton was taken into custody late Monday night by the Boca Raton police department. He was booked into jail at 12:55 a.m. and was being held early Tuesday morning on $6,000 bond.

According to Boca Raton PD, the Broward Sheriff’s Office was “working a robbery investigation in Deerfield beach and someone from the area of 1200 block of SW 8th Street was shining a green laser light at their helicopter, causing issues for the aircraft. BSO has video surveillance of the male shining his laser at their helicopter. BSO described the subject responsible as a white male wearing a brown shirt and blue camo pants, standing outside with a female. The BSO helicopter unit shined their spotlight on the above address multiple times to indicate that this is where the suspect was shining the laser at their helicopter.”

Police found Winborn and questioned him. Wrote the investigating officer: “I then asked him what he had been doing with the laser. He advised that he was aware there was a helicopter flying around outside and he wanted to have some fun just playing around. He admitted to shining the laser at the helicopter a few times. He also stated he was aware that shining a laser at someone, including a helicopter, can blind a person and cause them to crash. I then asked him where the laser was, and he advised it was in the neighbor’s bushes. I asked him why the laser was in the bushes and he stated he knew he was in trouble and he was trying to hide it.”

Winborn is officially charged with “public order crimes, point laser light at driver or pilot,” and “evidence destroying, alter, destroy, conceal, remove physical evidence.”

The woman allegedly with Winborn was not arrested.

