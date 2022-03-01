Local Black-owned luxury loungewear brand featured by Forbes

A side hustle success story is brewing in south Tampa.

ABC Action News sat down with the founder of the newly launched luxury loungewear brand, Noite Rose, Diandra Harvin. She said the brand was born after a stressful week last year.

"Finally, my husband and I had a brunch and while I was eating, I looked down and I had on a frumpy muumuu and I was like 'All of this work I just did for the week and this is the best I can wear?'" she said.

While venting to a friend about it later, Harvin said her plan was set into motion.

"So one of my friends called me during my thoughts about that and she said 'you know what Diandra, create something better.'"

She then got to work making "something better." But the journey wasn't without pandemic-related bumps.

"My manufacturer ran out of fabric, so it delayed me about two months before I could actually launch, and then after that also, my manufacturer came down with COVID so they shut down for a couple of weeks to be safe," she said.

The brand officially launched in October and it features several stylish pieces.

"Our 'Not Your Mama's Muumuu.' It is an elevated version of a muumuu," Harvin said.

Harvin said the wins keep on coming. Her brand was also recently featured by Forbes for Black History Month .

"As soon as I saw it, I went to the link to make sure that it was not fake and I was just ecstatic," she said.

Harvin also adds that her success didn't come without some hard lessons. She encourages budding business owners to take the leap and start, even if they're scared of failing.

"So just know what it is you want to go for it, it's okay to fail, as long as you fail forward. If you need somebody to talk to, reach out to me," she said. "I'm still figuring it out myself and I'm still dealing with fear myself, that never goes away."