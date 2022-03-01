NYC Board Of Education Teacher, Veronica Lawyer, 59, Arrested
On Monday, February 28, 2022, the following 59-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct...bronx.com
not much info. if it was a parent protesting masks we would have gotten a lifetime synopsis of them.
No big deal rubber room off Livingston street . full paycheck bennies and keeps her pension . best job to have can't get fired
