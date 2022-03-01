Here's Why Verizon, BlackRock Collaborated

Thousands of Verizon VZ customers reported mobile phone outages in New York, Boston and other parts of the East Coast Friday. According to published reports, the company said intermittent issues prevented some customers from placing or answering phone calls, but a Verizon Communications spokesman told several news outlets that text and data services had not been affected. The company has not released information about the cause of the outages.

