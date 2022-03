A friend recently brought home her new pup. She bought it from a breeder who insisted the dog was a pure-bred Golden Retriever. Being a first-time pet owner she wasn’t particularly familiar with what the breed should look like, but when she brought her furbaby to puppy training she realized that the dog really didn’t look like the other Goldens that were there. While that didn’t make her love her dog any less, she was interested to know what breed he actually was. Her solution? Test his DNA.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO