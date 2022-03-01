ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Conroe recreation leader Rob Hamilton calls it a game

By Sondra Hernandez
The Courier
The Courier
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlczC_0eS9otPA00
On Monday, Rob Hamilton retired as Manager of Recreations Operations for the City of Conroe’s Parks and Recreation Department, after 17 years on the job. He's pictured with Conroe City Administrator Paul Virgadamo, left, and Conroe Major Jody Czajkoski, right. (Photo by Sondra Hernandez)

When one of the City of Conroe staff members told Rob Hamilton his retirement party would be in the gym at the new Owen Park facility — also the old Conroe Family YMCA — he was puzzled.

“Well, what about the multi-purpose room, or the pavilion or under the building,” said Hamilton, the Manager of Recreations Operations for the City of Conroe’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Standing in the same gym where he coached multiple generations of youth athletes and where his own three children played sports at the Conroe YMCA he got it.

On YourConroeNews.com: Former YMCA property becomes Owen Park

As Hamilton celebrated his final day with the City of Conroe after 40 years of guiding Conroe’s youth and offering recreation for the city’s adults through both the city and the YMCA, the memories came flooding back as he stood in the old Conroe Family YMCA gym surrounded by city staff, friends and family.

He pointed to where a young Beyoncé Knowles played dolls in the stands as her dad, Matthew, played in a three-on-three tournament in that very gym. He recalled when basketball star Christopher “Birdman” Claus Andersen helped coach a youth basketball program in the gym. Hamilton remembered the “Birdman” was not an early riser.

But perhaps the sweetest memories for him are of his own three children — Rion, Lindsay and Tyler — starting indoor youth soccer at three years old in the same gym where he ended his career Monday.

And he’ll have those memories and plenty of stories to take with him into retirement. As he celebrated his last day with the city, Conroe Major Jody Czjakoski, declared Feb. 28, 2022 “Rob Hamilton Day” in Conroe.

Hamilton grew up in Arizona where there were 11 in his 8th grade graduating class. He went on to graduate from Northern Arizona University where he was the homecoming king one year.

In 1978, his parents, Buddy and Jane, moved to Conroe. Just after Hamilton’s graduation from college, his father was diagnosed with cancer and Hamilton moved to Conroe to help.

He tells the story, when his parents first moved to Conroe, he was visiting them and stopped to get gas at the Diamond Shamrock station that is now the 105 Café. Seeing Buddy Moorhead Stadium in all its glory, he asked the attendant, “Hey, what college is that?”

The man quipped back, “That ain’t no college, that’s the high school football field.” He knew he was no longer in the small town in Arizona.

Because of his sports background and his work in helping run intramurals and as a lifeguard in college, the old Conroe YMCA — when it was located adjacent to Candy Cane Park — hired him as a program director for sports and aquatics.

One day in the fall of 1983 when he was making the rounds picking up trash off the soccer field — which is now where the city’s water park resides — he saw a pretty blonde walk by and he knew he was going to marry her. Her name was Kelli and she grew up in Conroe. Her sister was dating a fellow YMCA worker.

“We started dating and were married in 1984,” Hamilton said. “She has been the light of my life and biggest supporter all through the years of long days working into the evenings and the countless Saturdays and weekends working programs and events. Her love, patience and understanding allowed me the opportunity to have the career I have had.”

On YourConroeNews.com: Ribbon-cutting held for C.K. Ray Recreation Center

The young couple moved to Mesa, Arizona for several years where their oldest son and daughter were born. He worked for the City of Mesa’s Parks and Recreation Department for a few years but they were drawn back to the Conroe area.

He first launched a business, but then spent a year building the athletic program for Sacred Heart Catholic School. Then a phone call came asking him to come back to the Conroe Family YMCA — which had moved to Loop 336 by the early 1990s. He started part time back at the YMCA running adult sports and team sports programs. Eventually he came on board full time again.

Eventually he became known as “Rob from the Y” as he called around rallying volunteer coaches for youth sports.

He said there are still some around town who call him “Rob at the Y” today. And he still has friends around Conroe that he’s known since 1981 when he arrived in “The Miracle City.”

He has realized the grandchildren of the kids he coached in the 1980s are now in recreation programs he oversees today.

“The kid I was coaching when he was 10 is now 50,” Hamilton said.

It’s with great pride that Hamilton looks back on his career as the C.K. Ray Recreation Center was developed and opened during his tenure. He’s also proud of the growth in the City of Conroe’s after-school programs and day camps and in launching the Conroe United Youth Soccer League.

He’ll also be remembered as a prankster and practical joker in his role.

One of his favorite pranks to pull on new staffers was to call up the recreation desk and ask them to find a left-handed basketball. The fresh employee would stammer and try their best to find a left-handed basketball all the while Hamilton was cracking up on the other end of the line knowing there was no such thing.

But he was also serious when it was time to be serious — and there was nothing more serious than Montgomery County’s major flood of October 1994.

“You haven’t lived until you get a call from the San Jacinto River Authority telling you to get the horses out because they’re going to open the dam in one hour,” he said. With the help of Jeff Cashner and his family and David Friday, in the lightning and thunder, they filled two large livestock trailers full of terrified horses.

“It got pretty hairy there for a while,” he said. The horses were transported off of the property and remained off site until damage from the flood was repaired.

After the flooding, the YMCA staff was left to clean up.

He also tells stories of catching fish out of the YMCA swimming pool with a net and handing them off to anyone who wanted them. Under the YMCA building, a layer of mud was left.

“Working two feet at a time with a shovel we finally cleared it,” he said.

But the stories and memories will always remain vivid from October 1994.

In 2004, he was hired by the City of Conroe and has spent the last 17 years in Conroe’s Parks and Recreation department growing its programs and facilities.

Hamilton is hanging it up to spend more time with his wife, Kelli, a retired Conroe ISD teacher, their three grown children and two grandchildren. He also looks forward to traveling and becoming more involved in the Conroe Noon Lions Club where he has been a member for many years.

“It’s been a good run and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” Hamilton said as he closed his speech Monday.

For more information about the City of Conroe’s, Parks and Recreation Program, visit https://www.cityofconroe.org/departments/parks-recreation .

shernandez@hcnonline.com

