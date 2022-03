Ricky Manning loved working at Union Carbide in the 1980s. “That was my favorite job in my whole life. Really, Union Carbide, Rhone-Poulenc, Bayer they were all are great companies to work for,” said Manning, 60, listing the companies that manufactured munitions and pesticides on a marsh-front property where Camden County is poised to build a spaceport. “They just took care of their people.”

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO