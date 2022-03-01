ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Mix of Clouds & Sun with Mild Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley

news8000.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Planner: Partly Cloudy. High Temperature 46F. Winds NNW 5-10 MPH. Skies this morning are cloudy with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Will see partly cloudy skies later...

www.news8000.com

KATC News

Mild and muggy conditions despite the clouds

Clouds have moved in and really taken a hold of the forecast, and likely will remain dominant through the week. These clouds are part of a very warm, muggy air mass that has pushed into the area as a warm front sits up to our north.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Chilly today, mild and breezy tomorrow

Morning clouds will give way to more afternoon sunshine, but it will be colder and breezy at times with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks breezy and milder with highs near 50 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase late in the afternoon/early evening as another strong cold front approaches from the north. A few snow showers, maybe a snow squall, will be possible Sunday night with the best chances north of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Breezy and mild today; freezing rain late Thursday

Wednesday started as another unseasonably warm day, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees in some locations. But temperatures will begin to fall in the afternoon behind a cold front. The cold front sets the stage for the Susquehanna Valley's next storm that is likely going to be a wintry mix. You...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT News

Light snow possible today as temperatures remain frigid

A minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon and evening, only amounting to around an inch, at the most, across the area. Snow should taper off around the afternoon hours with temperatures yet again struggling out of the 20s and wind chills in the single digits and teens. Another frigid night is in store […]
KANSAS STATE
Denver Channel

US winter comes roaring back after mild temperatures

Freezing rain and drizzle is disrupting travel from Central Texas to the Great Lakes, with ice-glazed roads leading to hundreds of traffic accidents, including one in Kentucky that killed a toddler. Hundreds of flights were canceled Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas braced for...
KENTUCKY STATE
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, showers; trades pick up tonight

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions across the state. Showers will favor windward and mauka sections of Maui County and the Big Island Monday with windward O'ahu and Kaua'i seeing an increase in showers tonight and Tuesday. Highs 78 to 84. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Mild today, much cooler Thursday, snow/mix Friday

Already drying out this morning with mild temperatures to start the day. Expect a lot of clouds through the morning but we’ll get brighter as the day goes on. Expect temperatures to stay in the low to mid 60s today. It will also stay a bit breezy and eventually that warm wind from the southwest, will start to shift and come in from the northwest which brings in much cooler air. Temperatures will be in the 20s by early Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Mix Of Sun And Clouds, Nice Ocean Breeze

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It will be another warm day ahead with highs in the low 80s and the breeze will continue to blow in off the ocean. There might be a few showers riding in on the breeze, but the rain chance remains low. There is still a high risk of rip current at the beach. Small craft should exercise caution. Friday night will be mild with lows mostly in the low 70s. (CBS4) Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Saturday with warm highs in the low 80s. High pressure will keep the rain chance low but a stray shower will be possible here or there. The rain chance does increase a bit on Sunday due to a cold front on the way. Spotty showers will be possible for the second half of the weekend before temperatures cooled down slightly Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will dip to the low 60s and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
WBTV

First Alert: Periods of rain for the work week, with mild temperatures

First Alert: Keep the umbrella close by for several rounds of rain through Friday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday and will give us a better chance for steady rain for your morning commute and through the morning hours. First Alert Weather check-in with Meteorologist Jason Myers. Updated:...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Mild and breezy with clouds moving in

Clouds continue moving into New Mexico tonight. This along with our southwest wind flow will keep our temperatures much milder than last time. Spring is definitely in the air. Unfortunately, it’ll come at a price of high wind gusts all week. Our wind gusts will only get worse each day this next week as a powerful upper level trough builds across the southwest. This means more red flag conditions east of the mountains Monday with very dry air and above average temps in place.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC6.com

Mild today & Wednesday, rain arrives later today with gusty winds

Dense fog in spots this morning with temperatures in the low 30s to start the day. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect this morning. Expect increasing clouds as the day goes on with highs in the low 50s, about ten degrees above average. Rain will begin to move in later in the day and continue through the night. Some heavier showers at times. It will also get quite windy overnight with gusts from the south up to 50MPH for some. A WIND ADVISORY in place from 8PM until 5AM.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sun returns today

A few clouds early with some cooler temps. The clouds will mostly clear this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. A nice north breeze will keep the humidity lower all afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Cold Temperatures Settle in; Wintry Mix Expected Friday

After temperatures reached the high-60s and low-70s Wednesday, hitting or breaking records, a wintry mix is expected to move in Friday. The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the anticipated snow and sleet. The morning drive looks quite slippery and messy. Winter storm watches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WESH

Decreasing Clouds Today

Clouds will decrease this afternoon and we can’t rule out an isolated coastal shower but today will be largely dry. Tomorrow will be comfortable with more sunshine. We are going to see our temperatures gradually climb late week. We’ll be back to the low 80s by Thursday. Meteorologist...
ENVIRONMENT

