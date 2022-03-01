Michigan joins the growing list of states easing off of mask mandates

Most Michiganders are saying goodbye to mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall throughout the country.

Just last week, the CDC released new findings that allowed them to drop indoor mask-wearing requirements for more than two-thirds of the country.

"Removing the mandate makes sense but, the problem is every time you do that you're going to increase the number of cases. Mask mandates won't disappear they could be reintroduced," Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Beaumont Children's Hospital Bishara Freij said.

Masks are no longer recommended in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties and only 17 of the state's 83 counties remain at the highest community level for COVID-19.

The state also dropped mask mandates for state workers on March 3.

"The omicron variant may have been a blessing in a disguise," Dr. Freij said. "It basically immunized and boosted a lot of people whether they wanted to or not."

Oakland and Washtenaw counties are the latest to drop mask requirements for schools.