ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan joins the growing list of states easing off of mask mandates

By Peter Maxwell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nkc3c_0eS9oZwk00

Most Michiganders are saying goodbye to mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall throughout the country.

RELATED: Michigan averaging 620 COVID-19 cases over last three days

Just last week, the CDC released new findings that allowed them to drop indoor mask-wearing requirements for more than two-thirds of the country.

RELATED: CDC offers new guidance that allows more people to shed masks

"Removing the mandate makes sense but, the problem is every time you do that you're going to increase the number of cases. Mask mandates won't disappear they could be reintroduced," Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Beaumont Children's Hospital Bishara Freij said.

Masks are no longer recommended in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties and only 17 of the state's 83 counties remain at the highest community level for COVID-19.

The state also dropped mask mandates for state workers on March 3.

"The omicron variant may have been a blessing in a disguise," Dr. Freij said. "It basically immunized and boosted a lot of people whether they wanted to or not."

Oakland and Washtenaw counties are the latest to drop mask requirements for schools.

Comments / 4

Related
94.9 WMMQ

Where is the Smallest Town in the State of Michigan?

In the state of Michigan, you will find the city of Detroit with a population of 639,111. Then there is the city of Grand Rapids with a population of 198,917. You have to make a road trip to the northwestern part of the lower peninsula to find it. It is located in Benzie County. Located in Crystal Lake Township you will find the community of Pilgrim, Michigan. The city is 224 acres in size and the permanent population in that little town is 11!
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s chief medical executive says residents should prepare for COVID to come in waves

DETROIT – Michigan’s chief medical executive says residents should prepare for COVID to continue to come in waves. For now, the numbers appear to be trending in the right direction. The state is making changes. Michigan reported 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 620 cases over the past three days. It’s the lowest average daily case count in Michigan since July.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Trailer Site in Northern Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Creepy, cool, dangerous, exhilarating, mysterious, secretive.....those terms pretty much describe the feeling of coming across something abandoned. While lower Michigan definitely has it's share of deserted places, the ones in northern Michigan have a certain air of mystery. Sometimes you can almost sense the spirits of those who once lived in and roamed these places.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mandates#Michiganders#Beaumont Children
Luay Rahil

The third richest person in Michigan

He was one of the most influential mortgage professionals under 40. He is a visionary who blends a sharp business mind with a remarkable ability to create a healthy organizational culture that has been praised by many of his employees and his competitors.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Rochester Michigan School Superintendent Admits To Monitoring Parents Social Media And More

Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner, in a February 15th deposition, admitted to monitoring the social media posts of parents in his school district. It gets even worse, according to reporting in the Daily Caller he also admitted in that deposition to contacting at least two employers and one police department of those parents he was monitoring in an attempt to get them fired. He apparently succeeded in one case.
ROCHESTER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Grand Rapids Press

60-degree day likely coming for some of us in Michigan

A storm system is heading our way. Southern Michigan could have a really spring-like period in the dry stretch in the middle of this storm. We are now transitioning from entirely winter-like storms to storms that pull some spring weather from the south. The track of the low pressure center makes all the difference in staying on the cold, snowy side of a storm or getting into the warm sector on the south side of a storm system.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Washtenaw clerk says he’s found records of racist property restrictions ‘all over the county’

ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Kestenbaum said he’s been researching Washtenaw County property records since before he became county clerk and register of deeds 17 years ago. “I was finding racially restrictive covenants all over the county — even out in the Chelsea area, Manchester area, Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and so on,” he said, referring to policies that kept Blacks and other people of color from living in many neighborhoods unless they were at-home servants of white people.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bakersfield Channel

Los Angeles County eases COVID-19 indoor mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will begin allowing people to remove their masks while indoors if they are vaccinated as the omicron winter surge eases. California’s most populous county says it will relax its public health order on Friday to allow unmasking at restaurants, bars and other businesses for people who show proof of vaccination.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy