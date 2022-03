“Care is a weird word in the music industry,” says Kara DioGuardi, who, in addition to being a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, also runs her own music publishing house and record label, Arthouse Entertainment. As a former artist herself, she’s seen the business from all sides, and as an advocate for creators, she’s incensed that streaming giants like Spotify are under-compensating songwriters. “They care a little less about the songwriter?” she says incredulously on the March 2 episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast. “What we really need to have is a mutual respect, because if you want creators to continue to deliver for you, there needs to be a level of respect. And there is no respect when you’re not paying your songwriters.”

