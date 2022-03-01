ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Manchin Might Have Helped Kill Roe v. Wade

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
 5 days ago
The Democrat joined Republicans opposing a bill to codify abortion rights into federal law, as the Supreme Court weighs a case that may undermine the 1973 ruling that legalized...

oneanddone
4d ago

God bless Joe Manchin..If Congress had an MVP award it would definitely go to him. Keep up the good fight Joe........and LET'S GO BRANDON!!!!

RIP
4d ago

The Supreme Court had no legal president to pass roe versus wade because the constitution guarantees the right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness and life supersedes all fundamental rights!!!!!!! Abortion is murder plain and simple!!!! 56 of the 63 signers of the decoration Independence were pastors and would not approve of abortion!!!!!!!!!

Cajun Gal
4d ago

Manchin the worst 'republican' of them all. And the richest, can imagine why ? I almost despise him more than trump, almost 🙃

Salon

How Kyrsten Sinema lost Joe Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is attempting to revisit conversations about a corporate tax hike with Democrats – but he's likely to face steep opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., who has fashioned herself as a stalwart guardian of corporate interests. Last year, Manchin proved an insurmountable roadblock in negotiations...
Washington Examiner

Joe Manchin sits with Republicans during State of the Union

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin opted to sit with Republican members during Tuesday's State of the Union rather than his Democratic colleagues. The West Virginia senator instead sat between GOP Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker and Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, directly behind Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. As Biden gave his address,...
Bay News 9

Senate Republicans, Manchin block abortion rights bill

On Monday, the Senate failed to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify the right to an abortion guaranteed in Roe v. Wade ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could limit access to the procedure nationwide. The bill needed 60 votes to advance —...
Government
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
Salon

The troubling role of Clarence Thomas' wife in Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

For decades, Ginni Thomas, a top brass conservative activist, has devoted her life to advocating for right-wing causes, aligning herself with donor networks and advocacy groups that have and continue to play a key role in maintaining Republican authority. But Ginni Thomas is no ordinary Republican operative; she is also the wife of Supreme Court Clarence Thomas. And as her political activities extreme, critics fear that, given the recent rash of partisan Supreme Court rulings, she may have concerning sway over her husband's jurisprudence.
Washington Post

The GOP’s real fear about Judge Jackson? That she’s every bit as good as Biden says.

Even before President Biden formally announced his appointment of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Friday, the Republican assault began. After congratulating Jackson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) got right to the politics. “I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark money groups,” he said in a statement, “that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself.”
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
Register Citizen

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
