Joe Manchin Might Have Helped Kill Roe v. Wade
The Democrat joined Republicans opposing a bill to codify abortion rights into federal law, as the Supreme Court weighs a case that may undermine the 1973 ruling that legalized...www.newsweek.com
The Democrat joined Republicans opposing a bill to codify abortion rights into federal law, as the Supreme Court weighs a case that may undermine the 1973 ruling that legalized...www.newsweek.com
God bless Joe Manchin..If Congress had an MVP award it would definitely go to him. Keep up the good fight Joe........and LET'S GO BRANDON!!!!
The Supreme Court had no legal president to pass roe versus wade because the constitution guarantees the right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness and life supersedes all fundamental rights!!!!!!! Abortion is murder plain and simple!!!! 56 of the 63 signers of the decoration Independence were pastors and would not approve of abortion!!!!!!!!!
Manchin the worst 'republican' of them all. And the richest, can imagine why ? I almost despise him more than trump, almost 🙃
Comments / 262