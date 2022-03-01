Meghan Markle's Praise for Ketanji Brown Jackson Reveals Her Growing Political Voice

In the days since Ketanji Brown Jackson was named as President Joe Biden’s pick to replace Justice Stephen Breyer at the high court, we’ve heard a lot about her education, her background in drama and debate, the career path that brought her to the federal courts, and her approach to the law. But in an episode of Amicus last week, we talked with a former clerk of Jackson’s, Olivia Warren, and to Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, about how Jackson approaches judging—as a trial court judge; as someone who cherishes the values of civility and bipartisanship prized by Breyer, for whom she clerked; and as someone with a background in indigent defense.

