The Memphis Tigers look well-positioned to earn an NCAA Tournament berth after finishing the regular season with a 75-61 win against the No. 14 Houston Cougars on Sunday. The win was the Tigers' 10th in their last 11 games with the team bouncing back from a 9-8 start to the season to finish 19-9 overall. A 13-5 record for Memphis in conference play means it'll have the second or third seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament beginning Thursday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO