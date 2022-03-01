ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ukraine invasion sanctions: Everything Russians now can’t do

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hImRp_0eS9mmOt00

The US, EU and some Asian countries have pushed back against Russia ’s invasion of Ukraine with a plethora of sanctions in an effort to weaken the country and its president Vladimir Putin .

The price of the sanctions, however, will also be borne by Russian civilians as Moscow potentially stands at the brink of an economic collapse .

From closing airspace for Russian aircraft, sanctioning billionaires part of Mr Putin's inner circle, to banning Russian banks from the Swift banking system , the West has gone to monumental lengths to show its teeth.

The US, EU, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan and – in an unprecedented move – Singapore and South Korea unveiled sanctions to punish an unrelenting Russia .

Traditionally neutral Switzerland said it will adopt all the sanctions already imposed by the EU on Russia and Mr Putin.

Economy

The Russian rouble plummeted to a record low of about 30 per cent against the American dollar on Monday after Mr Putin put nuclear-armed forces on high alert. A weaker ruble is likely to cause a surge in inflation, forcing the standard of living for an average Russian to drop.

Russians were reportedly seen rushing to banks and ATMs to withdraw money amid an emerging economic crisis.

The US on Monday blocked Americans from engaging in any transactions involving Russia’s central bank, which means the bank won’t be able to carry out any transactions in dollars or access its reserves in dollars.

A treasury department statement said the move will “disrupt Russia’s attempts to prop up its rapidly depreciating currency by restricting global supplies of the rouble and access to reserves that Russia may try to exchange to support the rouble”.

The bank of Japan announced it would freeze Russia’s yen-denominated foreign reserves in cooperation with G7 countries’ efforts to ramp up sanctions.

To stop the rouble from plunging further, the Russian president banned citizens from transferring money abroad , while the Russian central bank hiked interest rates to 20 per cent from 9.5 per cent.

The bank has also temporarily suspended the sale of securities held by foreigners.

Cost of living

Given Russia's reliance on the west for the import of consumer goods, including food and chemicals, the sanctions would also end up hurting the country’s middle-class citizens as the price of everyday goods is likely to shoot up.

Prices of electronic goods such as iPhones , computers and gaming consoles like the PlayStation , which Russia relies on the west for import, are also likely to skyrocket.

Foreign travel would become expensive along with foreign services such as Netflix .

Russian exports of all commodities from oil and metals to grains would also be disrupted by the sanctions. Meanwhile, Brent crude surged past $104 a barrel following Moscow's declaration of war.

“While trying to exempt energy transactions, Swift can still cause significant disruption to energy trade flows in the near term, at least until buyers switch to alternatives like Telex or other systems. On other commodities - I can’t see how trade continues without the exemptions," Amrita Sen, co-founder of the Energy Aspects think tank, told Reuters.

Sports

The international sporting community has reacted sharply against Mr Putin's aggression by barring Russia from forthcoming events. These sporting sanctions have left several athletes in a lurch .

Russia has been expelled from the 2022 World Cup and its teams have been suspended from all international football competitions “until further notice”, FIFA announced.

The International Olympic Committee ( IOC ) has asked the international sports federation to boycott Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their events to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions”.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Central Bank Of Russia#European Union#Russians#Eu#Asian#Swift#Taxfreelt#Americans
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
The Independent

How does the conflict end? A long-shot idea that could lead to Putin standing down

Thirty years ago, a Russian leader came up with a novel idea for peace.The date was December 1991 and the writer was Boris Yeltsin, who served as the first president of newly independent Russia.His letter was to Nato, and he was sounding out the prospects for membership.“We consider these relations to be very serious and wish to develop this dialogue in each and every direction, both on the political and military levels,” he wrote. “Today we are raising a question of Russia’s membership in Nato, however regarding it as a long-term political aim.”A few years later, when Russia signed on...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
The Independent

Elon Musk asked to ‘turn off’ Teslas in Russia as he makes superchargers free for people fleeing Ukraine

Elon Musk has been asked to “turn off” Teslas in Russia as he has made superchargers free for people fleeing Ukraine in electric vehicles.The entrepreneur was inundated with requests from his Twitter followers to shut down his company’s electric vehicles in the country as Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine continues.Mr Musk’s Twitter account is just one of 22 that is followed by the Kremlin’s own official account on the social media platform.“Dear Elon Musk, can you deactivate all Teslas in Russia, please?” one Twitter user asked him.And another user added: “(Elon Musk) maybe it’s time to disable all...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

534K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy