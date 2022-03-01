ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning for a Beetlejuice sequel with Brad Pitt producing, reports say

By Sam Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Michael Keaton is set to return for a Beetlejuice sequel, according to reports.

Rumours of a Beetlejuice sequel have circulated ever since the original film was released in 1988.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Keaton, Ryder and Baldwin – as well as Geena Davis and Catherine O’Hara – the film was a huge commercial success and won an Oscar for Best Makeup.

The plot follows a recently deceased couple who become ghosts who want to scare away the new inhabitants of their old house.

Writing in his newsletter The Ankler , Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider reports that Brad Pitt and his company Plan B will serve as producers on the new project and hope to start shooting later this year.

Ryder is apparently lined up to return to her role as Lydia Deetz. However, Alec Baldwin, who starred in the original film as Adam Maitland, is not set to be involved, reportedly due to his current legal issues following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust .

While those involved apparently hope to begin shooting in 2022, Sneider’s report notes that no script has yet been written and the project remains in early development.

Burton has previously said he would “really like” to do a sequel, while Ryder said she would be a part of a follow-up film before the project was originally shelved by the studio in 2019.

Since the release of the 1988 film , there has been an animated show, video games and a stage musical adaptation of the movie.

