Jason Roy pulls out of Indian Premier League to spend more time with family

By Pa Sport Staff
 5 days ago

England opener Jason Roy has withdrawn from this season’s Indian Premier League .

The 31-year-old was due to play for new franchise Gujarat Titans in the 10-team competition, which is scheduled to run from March 26 to May 29.

Roy, who had a second child in early January and played in the Pakistan Super League last month, said the past three years had “taken its toll” on him and he wanted to spend time with his family.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year’s tournament,” Roy wrote on his social media accounts.

“With everything going on in the world over the last three years it’s added up and taken its toll on me.

“I feel it’s only right I spend some quality time with my family, as well as spending time working on myself and my game over the next couple of months leading into a very busy year.”

Roy will be hoping to help England to World T20 glory in Australia later this year, having suffered an injury during the 2021 tournament that ruled him out of the semi-final defeat to New Zealand.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

