Antonio Giovinazzi tipped for F1 return if Nikita Mazepin is banned

By Sports Staff
The Independent
 5 days ago

Antonio Giovinazzi could be in the running to replace Nikita Mazepin at Haas if the Russian driver is banned from competiting in the 2022 Formula One season, it has been reported.

Mazepin’s future in F1 is in doubt and the Russian is set to be at the top of the agenda at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

F1 has cancelled the Russian Grand Prix in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the sport is under growing pressure to follow the lead of Uefa and Fifa after they took the joint decision to suspend Russia from all club and national fixtures.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said Mazepin’s future is out of his hands and suggested that reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi could make the step up to join Mick Schumacher if the Russian is unable to compete in the 2022 season.

However, a report in the Italian edition of Motorsport has suggested that Haas will also consider Giovinazzi, who took up reserve driver duties at Ferrari after losing his seat at Alfa Romeo.

Giovinazzi is also racing in Formula E this season but Motorsport report that Ferrari would support the Italian if he is offered a place at Haas. Giovinazzi, 28, had spent three years at Alfa Romeo but had just two top-10 finishes with the team last season.

