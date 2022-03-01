ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls attack on Kharkiv ‘a military crime’

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv as a "military crime"

Speaking in a video posted on social media, Mr Zelensky said that in five days Russian forces had launched 56 missile strikes and 113 cruise missiles in Ukraine.

Dozens of people have been killed in rocket strikes by Russian forces in Kharkiv, a city in the northeast of Ukraine.

Ukraine was rocked by a number of huge explosions after the first round of peace talks between representatives of the two countries on the Belarus border.

The Independent

The Independent

