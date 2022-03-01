ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
H-E-B Presents 31 Days, 31 Women: Stacey Abrams #WomensHistoryMonth

By J. Bachelor
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 7 days ago

Source: General / Radio One Digital


We partnered with HEB this Women’s History month to highlight ’31 Days, 31 Women’ and today we are celebrating Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist who is set to launch another campaign to become the nation’s first Black woman governor.

Without serious competition in a Democratic primary, the announcement could set up a rematch between Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Their 2018 contest was one of the most narrowly decided races for governor that year and was dominated by allegations of voter suppression, which Kemp denied.

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty


Yet Abrams’ strong showing convinced national Democrats that Georgia should no longer be written off as a GOP stronghold. Her performance and subsequent organization convinced Joe Biden to invest heavily in the state in 2020, and he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to capture it since 1992. The party later won a narrow Senate majority after victories in two Georgia special elections. The 2022 governor’s race will test whether those gains were a one-time phenomenon driven by discomfort with then-President Donald Trump or marked the beginning of a more consequential political shift in a rapidly growing and diversifying South.

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

Times Daily

Stacey Abrams qualifies for 2022 run for governor in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams became the biggest name so far to qualify to run for Georgia governor Tuesday, saying she is “trying again to do what’s right for Georgia" after losing narrowly to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
