St. Louis Sports Economist worries about the future of baseball

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - With no end in sight to the Major League Baseball standoff, a local expert says he worries for the game.

"If this potential lockout leads to two weeks, three weeks missed, it's just going to create more ire with fans who are tired of dealing with this back and forth between the owners and players," says Professor Patrick Rishe, Director of the Sports Business program at Washington University. "I just worry for the sport, I really do."

A guest on St. Louis Talks, Rishe says every game lost means lost revenue for Downtown businesses -- whether a restaurant calls its waiters and busboys in for a shif or tells them to stay home.

"Whenever you miss a game, you're talking about spending that's not happening in St. Louis. Most Cardinals fans don't live in downtown St. Louis," adds Rishe.

A guest on St. Louis Talks on KMOX, Rishe says a prolonged lockout could sour more fans on a game that's already having trouble attracting young people because of their "diminished attention span" and the slowness of the game.

