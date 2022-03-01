ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

St. Louis Sports Economist worries about the future of baseball

By Kevin Killeen
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dJJ2L_0eS9k43Y00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - With no end in sight to the Major League Baseball standoff, a local expert says he worries for the game.

"If this potential lockout leads to two weeks, three weeks missed, it's just going to create more ire with fans who are tired of dealing with this back and forth between the owners and players," says Professor Patrick Rishe, Director of the Sports Business program at Washington University. "I just worry for the sport, I really do."

A guest on St. Louis Talks, Rishe says every game lost means lost revenue for Downtown businesses -- whether a restaurant calls its waiters and busboys in for a shif or tells them to stay home.

"Whenever you miss a game, you're talking about spending that's not happening in St. Louis. Most Cardinals fans don't live in downtown St. Louis," adds Rishe.

A guest on St. Louis Talks on KMOX, Rishe says a prolonged lockout could sour more fans on a game that's already having trouble attracting young people because of their "diminished attention span" and the slowness of the game.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Arch Madness helps St. Louis sports fans cope amid MLB lockout

Arch Madness helps St. Louis sports fans cope amid MLB lockout. Arch Madness helps St. Louis sports fans cope amid MLB lockout. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Blessings can be born out of bad situations. Could babies be allowed to live with their moms inside Missouri prisons?. Home & Garden Show...
MLB
Action News Jax

MLB, locked-out players meet again, no sign of breakthrough

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball and locked-out players resumed negotiations Sunday after a four-day break, talking for 95 minutes on the 95th day of the work stoppage with still no sign of a breakthrough. Players suggested the sides meet again Monday. The union gave a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Look: Duke Coach Refuses To Shake Hands With Hubert Davis

A member of Coach K’s Duke staff didn’t handle the Blue Devils’ upset loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels very well. During the postgame handshake line, a Duke staffer appeared to refuse to shake hands with North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis. Saturday night’s all-time great...
COLLEGE SPORTS
E! News

Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22. As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death. A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of...
SOCCER
5 On Your Side

Longtime St. Louis barber retiring

ST. LOUIS — A longtime barber on the westside of St. Louis is calling it a career after 55 years of being a barber. Eddie D. Woods has been at his shop near the corner of Delmar and Union Boulevards for years. He's cut pro athletes, mayors and thousands...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jason Taylor news

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington University#Major League Baseball#Sports Business#Cardinals
News-Democrat

East St. Louis was home to pioneering Black construction company. Few know about it today

A group of cousins, known as the Prestons, often text each other with pictures or documents related to their late uncles and fathers. The family group chat has made the cousins closer since the deaths of the men who raised them, while fostering a deep appreciation for the legacy they left in East St. Louis. The cousins are beginning to understand that a group text isn’t capacious enough to store their family’s history.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
The Telegraph

Wiley statue planned in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A Kehinda Wiley "Rumors of War" sculpture is planned this summer at 4385 Maryland Ave., St. Louis at Doorways which helps provide affordable, secure housing and related services for people living with HIV/AIDS.  Wiley has been well recognized for his large-scale portrait paintings, which feature African American men and women wearing contemporary dress in poses based on well-known images of historical Western artworks. He garnered renown for the official portrait of President Barack Obama now in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.  Rumors of War reimagines traditional heroic equestrian monuments. It features a man on a horse, with pose and posture modeled after the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart that until recently stood on Monument Avenue in Richmond, VA. There are, however, several significant differences: The man on this horse is Black, wears a hoodie, jeans and high-top sneakers, and has his hair in dreadlocks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Field Level Media

Report: MLB wants to add pitch clock to shorten game times

Major League Baseball wants to implement a pitch clock — 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 seconds with runners on, ESPN reported Sunday. MLB came upon those numbers after studying the results of experiments in minor leagues, per the report. Game times dropped by 21 minutes in Low-A in 2021 with a pitch clock, and MLB officials have been trying to find ways to speed up the pace of play.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy