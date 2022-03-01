This pizza vending machine creates a hot, fresh pie from scratch in minutes, 24/7

Back in May 2021, a pizza vending machine popped up in Rome that caused some locals to react in horror, per CNN. Some said that the robot-assembled pizza could work as a snack in a hurry, but couldn't be considered true pizza. Others said that the machine eschewed the true joy of the food, which lies in watching a chef stretch and form the dough. Another simply said, "I wouldn't even think of eating a pizza made by a machine." This level of shock hasn't stopped these automatic pizza-making machines from slowly finding their niche throughout the world, and now your local Aldi might even claim one of these pizza dispensers in the near future.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO