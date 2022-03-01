Movie Review – The Pink Cloud (2021)

“The Swallowtail Legacy: Wreck at Ada’s Reef,” by Michael D. Beil – Twelve-year-old Lark Heron-Finch is steeling herself to spend the summer on Swallowtail Island off the shores of Lake Erie. It's the first time that she and her sister will have seen the old house since their mom passed away. And while her stepfather and his boys are okay, the island's always been full of happy memories – and now everything is different. When Nadine, a close family friend, tells Lark about a tragic boat accident that happened off the coast many years before, Lark's enthralled with the story. Nadine's working on a book about Dinah Purdy, Swallowtails's oldest resident who had a connection to the crash, and she's sure that the accident was not as it appeared.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO