Teladoc’s revenue and visits are climbing -- and the company is moving closer to profitability. And Teladoc is showing that there still is plenty of room for growth ahead. The early days of the pandemic offered Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) online medical visits and revenue a huge lift. People opted for sitting in front of a computer for a consultation instead of crowding into doctors' offices. Fast forward to right now. The great news is more momentum is on the horizon. Teladoc expects to increase revenue this year and over the long term.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO