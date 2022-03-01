How Contests Can Be A Great Source of New Targeted Leads

While the notion of lower-impact shopping habits and Amazon may not go hand-in-hand for most consumers, we know from experience that the endless e-tailer is nothing if not full of surprises — and the latest hidden gem to emerge from its virtual depths deserves much more hype than its viral-status pink stuff. As of yesterday, Amazon launched Aware: a massive multi-category shop containing carbon-neutral goods with certifications from third-party environmental agencies and industry watchdogs from OEKO-TEX to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and the Global Recycled Standard. In addition to a selection of Amazon’s signature fashion essentials for men and women, the new storefront also offers bedding, bath linens, beauty, skin-care products, along with a collection of cleaning and paper goods — all of which customers can shop through the easily navigable landing pages organized by organic and/or recycled materials.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO