‘Best doggo’: Ukrainian soldiers adopt freezing puppy as their ‘protector’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(From thelondoneconomic) Ukrainian soldiers have adopted a puppy – who they have named Rambo and designated as...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Hound mix puppy Austin available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Austin is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. This cutie is a 4-month-old hound mix with a great personality. Austin is going to be a mid-size boy when he is grown. Right now, he weighs about 30 pounds. Austin has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. This angel would thrive as a member of an active family with children. Austin will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Austin call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
1240 KLYQ

NorthWestern Energy Worker Rescues Freezing, Frightened Puppies

He said he thought he was looking at an animal carcass. Until it moved. A blast of bitter cold combined with fierce winds sure left a signature on Montana last week. Were it not for a conscientious NorthWestern Energy employee, three lost puppies might have succumbed to temperatures well below zero, made even more difficult to deal with due to the wind chills.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Protector#Ukrainian
101.5 WPDH

5 Things I’ve Learned After Adopting a Puppy

If you've been following along on The Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show you know that I'm a brand new dog mom. At the end of January I rescued a pup from Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County in Wappingers. His name is Alan, he's some sort of medium sized mixed breed and I'm head-over-heels in love with him. Here's a picture, because I can't help myself:
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
