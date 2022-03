Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Thiago Alcantara is not ready to return from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the Carabao Cup final. The Spaniard was named in the starting XI for the game against Chelsea but picked up an injury in the warm-up and was visibly distraught on the bench after being replaced in the team by Naby Keita.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO