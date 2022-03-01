ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voters aren't feeling the record job gains, polling finds

By Emily Peck
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago

The U.S. economy saw record job growth over the past year, but a lot of regular folks apparently didn't get the memo. A new poll from a progressive data firm finds 35% of voters believe the country is experiencing more job losses than usual. Why it matters: This is...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Pandemic Didn't Dent Americans' Optimism, Polls Find

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the crushing challenges of navigating a worldwide pandemic during the past two years, Americans remain as optimistic as ever, a series of surveys shows. The surveys were conducted between 2008 and 2020, and included 2.7 million adults who were asked to use...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPVI Newschannel 6

Poll: New Hampshire voters unaware of redistricting changes

(The Center Square) – A majority of New Hampshire voters are unaware of redistricting changes to the state's congressional districts that critics say have been gerrymandered. The poll, released by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, found that only about one-third of respondents were aware of proposed maps...
ELECTIONS
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation's sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation's sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party's selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded "hypocritical" policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Biden's State of the Union Did Something New

Listening to Joe Biden give his first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night, I thought: This is strong. It is clear; it's the right message in the right language. It reflects the speaker in an honest way. And it also brings something new to this tired form.
LABOR ISSUES
