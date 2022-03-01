ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 2-Atos shares slump after 2022 guidance, finance chief to leave

By Juliette Portala
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Sees 2022 operating margin of 3%-5%, against 5.8% consensus

* Has 300-400 mln euros for bolt-on acquisitions each year - CEO (Adds details, analysts’ comments, quotes from call)

March 1 (Reuters) - Atos finance chief Uwe Stelter announced on Tuesday he would step down from his role as the French IT consulting group’s full-year 2022 guidance sent its shares sliding 9%.

“I think this is a good time for me to open a new chapter in my life, but also for the company to gain the benefits of a new experienced leader who will accelerate the turnaround already started,” he told analysts on a call.

Stelter, who joined Atos in 2011 from Siemens, was appointed chief financial officer in November 2019. He said his successor would start on May 1.

Atos, which develops solutions in data management, business applications and cybersecurity, set on Monday its 2022 guidance as the Paris-based firm looks to draw a line under the series of setbacks it faced in 2021.

The stock lost half its market value last year and exited France’s CAC 40 index after some accounting errors and a failed attempt to acquire a U.S. group precipitated a loss in investor confidence, leading to Elie Girard’s departure and stirring speculation of a buyout.

JPMorgan said the guidance was “light of expectations”, with analysts at Citigroup flagging a miss in the margin outlook.

“There are still moving parts in our operating margin built-up, which explains why we have (...) provided a wider scope than usual in this metric,” new Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer said on its 3% to 5% margin target for 2022, below a consensus of 5.8%.

He pointed to increased overheads linked to Atos’ Spring programme, incremental recruitment and retention costs and, most importantly, a decline in the traditional IT infrastructure business.

“I think it is a second-order consideration for the customers,” Belmer said on the unit’s disposal. “We should focus much more time, energy and resources to defend our positions in that business, and to perform at least at par with market average.”

At 0932 GMT, shares were down 9.1% at 29.03 euros ($32.52) on the Paris stock market, hitting a more than 10-year low. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

OncoSec appoints new finance chief

Mr. Chi joins from THPlasma, where he served as Chief Executive Officer since July 2020 and helped found the company's plasma collection business and establish regular commercial sales. Prior to joining THPlasma, Mr. Chi served as Chief Financial Officer of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. @tamnguyenga - George Chi is a naturalized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

French IT firm Atos sets full-year guidance

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Atos set out on Monday its full-year guidance as the head of the French IT consulting group expects 2022 to be “a pivotal year for the group”. The company, which develops solutions in data management, business applications and cybersecurity, forecast revenue growth at constant currency of -0.5% to +1.5% in 2022, leading to an operating margin of 3% to 5%. (Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Chris Reese)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#French#Siemens#Jpmorgan#Citigroup#Atos Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
US News and World Report

SocGen and Renault Shares Slump After Sanctions on Russia

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Societe Generale, the French bank that owns Russia's Rosbank, and carmaker Renault slumped on Monday after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia after its attack on Ukraine. SocGen shares were down 6.5% in early trading while Renault, which controls Russian carmaker Avtovaz, fell 6.4%. Russia's...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Global Finance Grapples With Ukraine Crisis As Shares Slump

Financial firms from Frankfurt to Wall Street suffered heavy share price falls on Thursday as they grappled with the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, digested newly-imposed sanctions and rushed to advise clients on how to respond. While many bankers have played down the importance of Russia to their operations,...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Time to Buy LivePerson After the Stock Slump?

Investors abandoned LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock on Friday, with shares falling 26% by 3 p.m. ET in response to the software specialist's fourth-quarter earnings announcement. The company, which develops cloud-based communication products, said sales growth will slow in early 2022 and stay modest through most of the fiscal year ahead. It...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian bank VTB prepares to pull out of Europe, FT reports

(Reuters) -Russian bank VTB is preparing to wind down its European operations after being hit hard by Western sanctions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. VTB has an investment banking operation in London and a retail bank in Germany with 160,000 customers but has decided it is unable to operate outside Russia after its assets were frozen by Western allies, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of internal discussions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Philippines c.bank says it has more than enough FX reserves

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines has more than adequate foreign exchange reserves to contend with any market volatility, though the impact on its own currency from the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been muted so far, the country's central bank chief said on Sunday. Governor Benjamin Diokno's statement also said...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Israel Electric, UAE's Energroup to partner on hydrogen generation

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Electric Corp (IEC) (ISECO.UL) and UAE-based sustainable investment firm Energroup signed a preliminary deal to develop blue and green hydrogen generation in Israel, the companies said on Sunday. No financial details were disclosed. Under the agreement, the groups will collaborate on the sourcing,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy