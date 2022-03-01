UPDATE 2-Atos shares slump after 2022 guidance, finance chief to leave

* Sees 2022 operating margin of 3%-5%, against 5.8% consensus

* Has 300-400 mln euros for bolt-on acquisitions each year - CEO (Adds details, analysts’ comments, quotes from call)

March 1 (Reuters) - Atos finance chief Uwe Stelter announced on Tuesday he would step down from his role as the French IT consulting group’s full-year 2022 guidance sent its shares sliding 9%.

“I think this is a good time for me to open a new chapter in my life, but also for the company to gain the benefits of a new experienced leader who will accelerate the turnaround already started,” he told analysts on a call.

Stelter, who joined Atos in 2011 from Siemens, was appointed chief financial officer in November 2019. He said his successor would start on May 1.

Atos, which develops solutions in data management, business applications and cybersecurity, set on Monday its 2022 guidance as the Paris-based firm looks to draw a line under the series of setbacks it faced in 2021.

The stock lost half its market value last year and exited France’s CAC 40 index after some accounting errors and a failed attempt to acquire a U.S. group precipitated a loss in investor confidence, leading to Elie Girard’s departure and stirring speculation of a buyout.

JPMorgan said the guidance was “light of expectations”, with analysts at Citigroup flagging a miss in the margin outlook.

“There are still moving parts in our operating margin built-up, which explains why we have (...) provided a wider scope than usual in this metric,” new Chief Executive Officer Rodolphe Belmer said on its 3% to 5% margin target for 2022, below a consensus of 5.8%.

He pointed to increased overheads linked to Atos’ Spring programme, incremental recruitment and retention costs and, most importantly, a decline in the traditional IT infrastructure business.

“I think it is a second-order consideration for the customers,” Belmer said on the unit’s disposal. “We should focus much more time, energy and resources to defend our positions in that business, and to perform at least at par with market average.”

At 0932 GMT, shares were down 9.1% at 29.03 euros ($32.52) on the Paris stock market, hitting a more than 10-year low. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)