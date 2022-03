Last week, a group of federal agencies released a report detailing the dire state of sea level rise in the United States: On average, it projects up to 12 additional inches in the next 30 years, the same amount that the country has seen in the last century. Between now and the year 2100, coastlines may average an extra two feet of rise thanks to emissions already in the atmosphere, and up to 5 feet more if humanity fails to cut its emissions between now and then.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO