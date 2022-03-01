ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Female Suspect with Gun Barricades Inside Lancaster Home

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago
Sheriff’s deputies were at the incident of a barricaded suspect in a Lancaster home that started late Monday afternoon. Anthony Cheval / KNN

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Lancaster station responded to the 43600 block of Standridge Avenue for a report of a woman with a gun walking around a busy apartment complex around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scYB4_0eS9g2ra00
Deputies urged the suspect to exit the home during the hours long standoff. Anthony Cheval / KNN

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect who immediately fled. Deputies deployed less lethal rounds which were ineffective.

The suspect ran into an occupied single-family dwelling. The homeowner quickly exited without incident. LA County Sheriffs Department then deployed the bearcat while the suspect barricaded inside the residence. Call outs were actively conducted to urge the suspect to exit the home. K-9 Units were at the location and SEB (Special Enforcement Bureau) was en route to the ongoing barricaded suspect situation.

A command post was set up in the parking lot of a nearby Elks Lodge on Avenue K. The homeowner advised a sergeant that a loaded 9 mm gun was on the nightstand, unsecured. Suspect had access to the weapon.

The Sheriff’s Department reported the incident ended at 11:19 p.m. when the suspect was taken into custody with the use of LASD K-9.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Pursuit Ends with Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store

A stolen vehicle suspect crashed into a liquor store and was taken into custody Wednesday night in Los Angeles.Jack Reynolds/KNN. Vermont Square, Los Angeles: A police pursuit ended when the suspect of a stolen vehicle crashed into a liquor store in the Vermont Square neighborhood in the city of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Police Investigate Encino Mansion Murder, Victim and Suspect Identified

Detectives investigate a murder at a home that left one dead in Encino, Los Angeles, Thursday night.Keith Johnson/KNN. Encino, Los Angeles: Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives were on the 16800 block of Encino Hills Drive on Feb. 3, investigating the location of a murder that left one man dead. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified the victim as 61-year-old Warren Sacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barricades#Seb Lrb#The Sheriff S Department
Key News Network

Worker Trapped in Trench Collapse

A construction worker was rescued after a trench collapse at a Sun Valley residence Saturday morning.Ramon Doroteo/KNN. Sun Valley, Los Angeles: Three construction workers were involved in a trench collapse with one needing physical rescue assistance by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel at a residence Saturday morning on the 9000 block of North El Dorado Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
355
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy