Female Suspect with Gun Barricades Inside Lancaster Home

Sheriff’s deputies were at the incident of a barricaded suspect in a Lancaster home that started late Monday afternoon. Anthony Cheval / KNN

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies from the Lancaster station responded to the 43600 block of Standridge Avenue for a report of a woman with a gun walking around a busy apartment complex around 3:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Deputies urged the suspect to exit the home during the hours long standoff. Anthony Cheval / KNN

Upon arrival, deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect who immediately fled. Deputies deployed less lethal rounds which were ineffective.

The suspect ran into an occupied single-family dwelling. The homeowner quickly exited without incident. LA County Sheriffs Department then deployed the bearcat while the suspect barricaded inside the residence. Call outs were actively conducted to urge the suspect to exit the home. K-9 Units were at the location and SEB (Special Enforcement Bureau) was en route to the ongoing barricaded suspect situation.

A command post was set up in the parking lot of a nearby Elks Lodge on Avenue K. The homeowner advised a sergeant that a loaded 9 mm gun was on the nightstand, unsecured. Suspect had access to the weapon.

The Sheriff’s Department reported the incident ended at 11:19 p.m. when the suspect was taken into custody with the use of LASD K-9.