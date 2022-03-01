ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area School District to host Willy Wonka musical this weekend

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY — Students and performers from the Ellwood City Area School District will be taking audience members into a "World of Pure Imagination."

The district's spring 2022 musical will be "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," based on the 1971 movie of the same name starring the late Gene Wilder, as well as the original 1964 book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," by Roald Dahl.

The dates of the performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln High School.

"We wanted to do something fun, lighthearted, and heartwarming," said Felecia Greco, the senior high choral director and producer for the musical.

She said, in total, around 70 students are involved, half from the high school, and half from elementary to middle schools.

Greco said students from grades 1-6 will be involved this year, as students in grades 1-2 will be playing squirrels during the famous squirrel scene in the book/film, while students in grades 3-6 will be playing the famous Oompa Loompas.

"It's been a lot of fun," she said. "I think the kids are enjoying it."

Greco said everyone involved, from the performers, ensemble, band, and production team, who are making different special effects for the show, have been working hard for the performance.

She said they originally began planning for the musical last summer, and originally intended to start rehearsing in the fall, but chose to push rehearsals back due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and many students having to quarantine.

Now, Greco said the show is ready to begin and entertain the community.

The cast includes:

  • Willy Wonka and Grandpa Joe - Mark VanHorn;
  • Willy Wonka and Grandpa Joe - Hunter Rock
  • Charlie Bucket - Aryanna Nielsen
  • Augustus Gloop - Samantha Davis
  • Veruca Salt -Peyton Confer
  • Violet Beauregarde -Leslie London
  • Mike Teavee -Lila Fox
  • Mr. Bucket, Mr. Gloop and The Candy Man - Hayden Slade
  • Mr. Salt and Grandpa George - Gabriel Bungar
  • Mrs. Bucket - Paige Moffatt
  • Mrs. Beauregarde - Beth Keener
  • Ms. Teavee - Abigail Ellsperman
  • Grandma Josephine - Olivia Andrews
  • Grandma Georgina - Mary Houk
  • Phineous Trout - Lynden Beinhauer
  • Sophie and Ooompa Loompa #3 - Nevada Lewis
  • Billie - Calista Poole
  • Danny - Alexis McClean
  • James and Oompa Loompa #4 - Chase Ramsey
  • Alfie and Oompa Loompa #1 - Jayme Duncan
  • Matilda and Oompa Loompa #2 - Isabella Kudlac
  • Oompa Loompa #5 - Noah Rhodes
  • Chefs -Gabriel Bungar, Jayme Duncan, Abigail Ellsperman, Paige Moffatt, Chase Ramsey, Mara Ramsey.

The ensemble cast includes: Addyson Karis, Charli Madison, Mara Ramsey, Ava Rape, Arianna Salvucci, LenaRose Smith, Jacen Weathers and Eric Woodend.

The kids' chorus includes: Addy Andrews, Sierra Berglund, Zayn Blust, Tesla Brady, Olivia Cirelli, Skylarr Cline, Eliza Convery, Abigail Davis, Korie DeJoseph, Landon Dombeck, Aubrey Edwards, McKayla Eichler, Juliana Fazenbaker, Riley Festog, Jeff Frye, Arianna Gilmore, Jayden Glasgow, McKinley Hoellein, Ellery Hooker, Olivia Jewell, Maddie Jones, Adelind Kelosdy, Lucy Kelosky, Christina Lane, Evelyn Marshall, Annabelle Martin, Ashley McDaniel, Adalinn McQueen, Prentice Miller, Jr., Riley Milliron, Kinsley Minerd, Savanna Mravintz, Claire Pander, Myla Simeoni, Cienna Valvano, Hailey Venezie, Natalie Warneke, Chloe Williamson, and Makenna Woloszyn.

Advanced tickets can be ordered at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56215.

Tickets can also be ordered the days of the shows at the school. Masks will be voluntary for attendees.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

Fox News

Ukraine war: Russia's corruption is 'no doubt' affecting its military's combat performance

Historic corruption in Russia may have hit its military and eroded its ability to maintain its war efforts in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, and the war has not unfolded the way Russian President Vladimir Putin would have wanted. The British Ministry of Defense and U.S. officials regularly note that the Russian military has made slow progress, taking several days to even address day-one targets.
MILITARY
