Today will be mild with showers arriving by this evening

Although today is going to be unseasonably mild, get ready for Winter’s return by as early as tomorrow with accumulating snow and a wintry mix likely into Tuesday!. Highs today will be in the 40s. Some spots in the mid to upper 40s! This is due to strong SW winds that have prompted a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory is in effect for Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Fond Du Lac, and Sheboygan counties until 3PM. In these areas, SW winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Isolated power outages will be possible, and loose outdoor items should be secured as objects could certainly be blow around by the wind. Aside from this, scattered flakes, and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening.
