Today will be mild with showers arriving by this evening

By Christy Shields
WTAJ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have milder air moving in thanks to a southwesterly breeze. Winds today will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will reach the upper...

www.wearecentralpa.com

KCCI.com

Rain and snow mix arrives Sunday evening

Today: Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
WKRG

Clouds building with mild temps overnight, Scattered showers throughout this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! What a way to cap off the weekend. Temperatures were very seasonable into the mid-60’s with mostly clear skies. Overnight tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-50’s with clouds starting to move into the region. We will have a 30 percent chance for showers mainly in our northern counties heading into tomorrow with temperatures jumping up into the low-70’s.
MOBILE, AL
WTAJ

Dry and mild on this Monday before rain arrives Tuesday

This morning temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s with a partially clear sky. This week will start off mild and end unsettled. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have high pressure in place. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be light from the south. Tonight, clouds increase. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
WTAJ

Quiet tonight, scattered showers Tuesday evening

Tonight, we sit quiet with increasing clouds to our north. Expect party cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-20s. Winds will shift out of southwest tonight after midnight. Tuesday, milder air moves back in with the help of warm air advection due to southwesterly winds. Highs by the afternoon...
restorationnewsmedia.com

Enjoy balmy weekend before showers, cold front arrive

A warm front passing through Saturday morning should help bring rising temperatures to our area thro... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WTAJ

Today will be chilly before a warm up on Tuesday

Today will start off with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s. Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 30s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the 20s.
WGAL

Chilly today, mild and breezy tomorrow

Morning clouds will give way to more afternoon sunshine, but it will be colder and breezy at times with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday looks breezy and milder with highs near 50 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase late in the afternoon/early evening as another strong cold front approaches from the north. A few snow showers, maybe a snow squall, will be possible Sunday night with the best chances north of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
KLTV

Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-30 this morning. The warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning with falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front. A few showers are possible along the cold front, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by afternoon and then the 40s overnight. As cold air continues to push into the region, temperatures will continue to fall during the day tomorrow and be in the 30s by tomorrow afternoon. Light to moderate rain will be off and on during the day tomorrow and could mix with some sleet in northern counties by afternoon and evening. The light wintry mix will continue into Thursday as another cold front arrives. Accumulations look limited, but some slick spots could be possible Friday morning as we drop below freezing.
EAST TEXAS, PA
WTAJ

Another round of showers moves in this evening

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning we will be partially clear with patchy fog. Today we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight temperatures will be in the 30s. This evening another front will move in. This will bring us another round of scattered showers and snow showers into Thursday morning.
ABC6.com

Mild today, much cooler Thursday, snow/mix Friday

Already drying out this morning with mild temperatures to start the day. Expect a lot of clouds through the morning but we’ll get brighter as the day goes on. Expect temperatures to stay in the low to mid 60s today. It will also stay a bit breezy and eventually that warm wind from the southwest, will start to shift and come in from the northwest which brings in much cooler air. Temperatures will be in the 20s by early Thursday morning.
CBS 46

Forecast: Showers Monday afternoon and evening

Clouds increase after sunrise. It stays dry through lunch, but showers move in through the afternoon and continue through the evening. Warmer weather arrives on Tuesday. It looks dry and partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s! Rain is likely Wednesday morning, but generally mostly dry and very warm weather continues through Thursday. A cold front pushes through Friday and chilly air returns for the weekend.
NBC Connecticut

Less Chilly Today, Showers Expected Tonight

We're continuing the workweek with temperatures that are less chilly than yesterday and showers are expected tonight. Today will be cloudy with highs around 40 degrees. By tonight, there will be showers for parts of the state. Partial clearing is expected overnight with temperatures near 32 degrees. Some slick spots...
WTAJ

Today will be cooler with a breeze

This morning we will have a sprinkle or flurry and then clouds and sunshine the rest of the day. This morning watch for slick spots on your morning commute. Today winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the teens with a clear sky. We will have a frosty start to our Friday morning.
ABC6.com

Mild today & Wednesday, rain arrives later today with gusty winds

Dense fog in spots this morning with temperatures in the low 30s to start the day. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect this morning. Expect increasing clouds as the day goes on with highs in the low 50s, about ten degrees above average. Rain will begin to move in later in the day and continue through the night. Some heavier showers at times. It will also get quite windy overnight with gusts from the south up to 50MPH for some. A WIND ADVISORY in place from 8PM until 5AM.
WBAY Green Bay

MILD & WINDY TODAY, WINTRY WEATHER LIKELY TO START THE WEEK

Although today is going to be unseasonably mild, get ready for Winter’s return by as early as tomorrow with accumulating snow and a wintry mix likely into Tuesday!. Highs today will be in the 40s. Some spots in the mid to upper 40s! This is due to strong SW winds that have prompted a Wind Advisory. The Wind Advisory is in effect for Calumet, Manitowoc, Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Fond Du Lac, and Sheboygan counties until 3PM. In these areas, SW winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph possible. Isolated power outages will be possible, and loose outdoor items should be secured as objects could certainly be blow around by the wind. Aside from this, scattered flakes, and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening.
