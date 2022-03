Country music singer Scotty McCreery must be on Cloud 9 right now. The King himself, George Strait gave his new song a big endorsement. McCreery took a big gamble with his latest video. He made it as a tribute to Strait and where it all started for the Texas legend all those years ago. Now, you have to bring it if you are going to do something like this. If the music isn’t up to snuff, then folks will accuse you of using a big name to get plays. However, after George himself shared the song on his Twitter, this one is officially approved.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO