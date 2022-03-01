Rising country music star Chris Janson comes to Canton Palace Theatre

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Chris Janson may yet to be a household name. But a live performance by the platinum-selling country music artist is an experience not soon forgotten, according to promoter Sara Haren.

“He is exceptionally high energy and plays multiple instruments,” said Haren, director of operations for Zanesville-based Dusty Guitar Promotions, which brings Janson’s “Halfway To Crazy Tour” to the Canton Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. March 4.

“People will be shocked, especially if you only heard a song or two from him,” Haren said.

A multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter, Missouri native Janson has penned hits for country music luminaries such as Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”) and Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”), while making his own musical mark with hits like “Drunk Girl,” “Buy Me A Boat,” “Good Vibes,” “Done” and “Bye Mom,” a heart rending co-write with Brandon Kinney that earned the highest first-week streaming total of Janson’s career.

Tickets are $45, $59 and $69 and are available at the Canton Palace Theatre box office, at 605 Market Avenue N, or online at CantonPalaceTheatre.org. Singer-songwriter Ray Fulcher, known for penning Luke Combs’ No. 1 hits “When It Rains It Pours,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Lovin’ On You” and “Does To Me” and up-and-comer, Shane Profitt, will open the show.

Haren said Dusty Guitar has worked with the Palace Theatre for more than eight years, adding that the venue and Northeast Ohio music fans are among the best in the country.

“The Palace does very well with bringing all different kinds of acts, and Canton and Akron have very diverse crowds,” she said.

As for her expectations of how the Palace crowd will react to Janson, Haren said simply, “You’ll definitely walk out a fan.”