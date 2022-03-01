ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman’s Head Grazed By Stray Bullet While Driving On Roosevelt Boulevard In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say

By Ross DiMattei
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An innocent woman driving on Roosevelt Boulevard was shot by a stray bullet and survived. Now, the search is on for the person who pulled the trigger.

The woman says she was driving southbound near the 400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia’s Olney section when she heard a loud bang. And when felt the back of her head, she noticed she was bleeding after getting grazed by a bullet.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near 5th and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

When they got there, they found the 35-year-old victim pulled over on the side of the road in her Nissan sedan.

Despite the fact she had just been shot, officers say the woman was able to walk and talk. She explained to them her theory that the bullet went through her car window before grazing the back of her head.

At that point, she was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition. Police say she’s really lucky to be alive.

“She was in the vehicle by herself when she was shot,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “She is extremely lucky because the bullet did hit her in the back of the head. However, it appears to be a graze wound, so she is conscious, walking, talking, and in stable condition.”

Police recovered a single shell casing at the scene and say there were no other shootings reported in the area that it could be connected to.

Officers also tracked down some surveillance video from the neighborhood and they’re hoping it helps them catch the shooter in this case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

