Pickaway-Ross SkillsUSA receives $14,300 grant to expand Veterans Healing Garden

CHILLICOTHE — The Pickaway-Ross chapter of SkillsUSA recently received a $14,300 grant from Lowes to help them expand the Veterans Healing Garden that was originally started in 2017 at the VA.

The healing garden is used by veterans and their families to spend time visiting each other without having to be in a hospital setting. The garden is designed so that something is in bloom during all parts of the year.

"It is meant to get them away from everyday stresses and address PTSD. It gets them someplace comfortable where they can try to forget about all the things that have happened in their life," said volunteer Michelle Schatzam about the garden. "It is so important that we create a community that want to help the veterans, and that is what these students are doing."

One of the students, Carolyn Hubbard, said the garden helps her to connect with her grandfather who is a Vietnam War veteran with PTSD.

This grant, which was given to only 16 organizations nationwide, will help the garden expand and add a youth garden. The Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center was also the only school to win this award from Ohio.

The youth garden will include two handicap accessible raised garden beds made by students, nine green giant trees, 24 baby blue eyes spruce trees, 47 black hill spruce trees, and 62 Miss Kim lilac shrubs.

Student Ellie Ratliff looks to involve younger children in the garden by working with pre-k students to plant seeds in milk cartons. The seeds will later be planted in the garden when they are ready. Ratliff enjoys being able to see how much the garden helps veterans who are battling mental health issues.

Students have given up weekends and parts of the summer to help grow the veteran garden.

"I believe one of the biggest reasons we got this grant was because of our students," said Tea McCaulla of the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center.

Student Sydney McGlone notes all the time and effort her and fellow students have put into the garden. Like any high school student, she has things to do on the weekend but makes time to help at the garden.

"My goal is to do as much as I can," said McGlone. "I wanted to step up and work and give back to the community."

In addition to the grant, students raised money on their own in 2021 through a golf scramble and a raffle for a 4x6-foot American flag welded by students.

James Vaughn is a student who is looking into joining the military once he graduates. Before joining SkillsUSA he had heard about the garden while taking his grandfather to the VA for appointments.

"It makes me happy to see people still wanting to help veterans," said Vaughn

Samantha Moore graduated in 2019 but continues to come and help with the healing garden. "It is about giving veterans the support and recognition they deserve," said Moore.

The Pickaway-Ross SkillsUSA chapter is creating connections between students and veterans and also teaching students skills they can use in life. Some are learning how to use power tools to make the raised beds and benches while others are learning how to better communicate with others and how to be a part of their community, which Moore says "is the best skill of all."

Some of the businesses that have helped the students were able to watch them build the cedar beds and talk to students about the project. "Seeing what these kids can do, it blows my mind," said Erika Moody from Lowes.

Also from Lowes, Tracy Elkins, a veteran, is glad she could help them get all of the materials they needed within budget. "It is a good feeling saying I can get you everything you need," said Elkins.

"It is amazing how many people and businesses want to get involved once they know what we are doing," said McCaulla.

Students will be planting the trees in March and will have the raised garden beds installed in time for the summer gardening season.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Pickaway-Ross SkillsUSA receives $14,300 grant to expand Veterans Healing Garden